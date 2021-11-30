GARRETT — Will you help fill Garrett Claus’ sleigh?
For the last four years, a group of students from Garrett High School’s Interdisciplinary Learning Collaborative have asked the community to help fill Santa’s sleigh through Garrett Claus, a program to help struggling families in the community during the holidays.
In 2017, seniors Chloe Hinkle, Allison Wichman and Madison Weimer began the student-led program to identify and help families with small children in the Garrett community to feel more joy during the holidays, according to J.E. Ober Elementary School guidance counselor Holly Joseph.
“If you know them, you know that not only do they have tons of Christmas spirit, but they just have the hearts that were made for giving; and that is exactly what we’re all about,” Garrett Cassidy Kennedy said of the original organizers.
“They wanted to invite GKB children to a fun holiday party where they would participate in crafts, meet Santa, and receive a few gifts the parents would take home and children would open on Christmas Day,” Joseph said.
In 2018, junior Maggie Smurr took over the program. She and her helpers made some changes to the program in 2019 with lots of help from Kennedy Sattison, Joseph said.
“In 2020, Maggie and Kennedy passed the program to senior Kathleen Suelzer who did a fabulous job growing the program.”
While in charge this year, Kennedy is joined by classmates Noemi Vazquez, Rylee Fisher and Trinity Stlaurent and junior Sam Cook. Freshman Myah Haiflich is Kennedy’s understudy.
“Kathleen passed the program to Myah Haiflich, and she is working her magic on this wonderful program now,” Joseph said.
“I really hope that she takes this program with her throughout the rest of her high school career,” Kennedy said.
“In order for Garrett Claus to happen, we have families reach out to us in a variety of ways,” she explained.
While their main source is through a Google form on Facebook, families can be referred to the project from J.E. Ober Elementary or other members of the community, or they can contact members directly.
“We want to make it more accessible this year to those who might not have technology or social media, and plan on putting posters with QR codes within local businesses here in Garrett that they can scan with their cameras.
“I love promoting this program to companies and organizations that want to help others during the holidays,” Joseph said. “While the focus is on younger children, the program has grown to provide gifts for the whole family.
“Instead of adopting one family and showering them with an overabundance of items, Garrett Claus and those who donate to the program are helping somewhere in the neighborhood of 50 families receive items for Christmas that range from coats, hats, boots or gym shoes, other clothing items, blankets, non-perishable food items, a Christmas dinner, and some toys or games.”
“The families we supported were provided with crafts, non-perishable food, blankets, clothing, and a Christmas dinner,” Sattison said. “Let’s not forget, we made sure that every child left with a gift and smile on their face.
“Garrett Claus provided every kid that needed it with a winter coat and winter boots or gym shoes the following year,” she added.
In the past four years, 30-50 families have seen the generosity of the Garrett Claus project each year.
“I hope that we get to lend a hand to even more this season,” Kennedy said.
Earlier this month, the annual Fill-a-Cruiser event was held in conjunction with the Garrett Police Department where people were asked to drop off new, unopened toys, children’s clothing and cleaning supplies to the police department cruiser. Two police cruisers were filled during the four-hour event.
“If there’s anything we could use more of, it would probably be household items: pillows, bedding, and towels, as well as cleaning supplies like dish and laundry soap. We would also greatly appreciate diapers and wipes, but anything that is donated will be gladly accepted,” Kennedy said.
Donation boxes will also be put at Bernadette’s Salon, Miller’s Market, the Community Care Food Pantry and the Curiosity Shop.
Fifth-grade teacher Jeff Hurd helps direct, facilitate, and connect them to whomever can be of service.
“It is such a big confidence builder for the kids,” Hurd said of the “extraordinary work they are doing.”
