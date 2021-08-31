American Rescue Plan
committee meets Thursday
GARRETT — DeKalb County's American Rescue Plan (ARP) committee will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Council Chamber at Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss suggestions for possible uses of the fiscal recovery funds.
The public is invited to attend.
