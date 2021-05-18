Today, May 18
Noon — Garrett Rotary Club, T&R Junction, 104 N. Peters St.
Wednesday
6 p.m. — Garrett American Legion Post 178, executive board meeting, 515 W. Fifth Ave.
7 p.m. — Garrett American Legion Post 178, general meeting, 515 W. Fifth Ave.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, work session, Alan C. Middleton Administration Center, 900 E. Warfield St. The agenda includes strategic planning.
7 p.m. — Model train club, Heritage Park Museum basement, 300 N. Randolph St.
Monday, May 24
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, regular meeting, Room 49, Garrett High School, 801 E. Houston St. Enter at Door 2.
7 p.m. — Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1357, 220 S. Randolph St.
Tuesday, May 25
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Works, second floor, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Noon — Garrett Rotary Club, T&R Junction, 104 N. Peters St.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, second floor, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday, May 26
7 p.m. — Garrett V.F.W. Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., post meeting.
7:30 p.m. — Garrett Eagles Aerie 1357 Auxiliary, 220 S. Randolph St.
Thursday, May 27
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
7 p.m. — Model train club, Heritage Park Museum basement, 300 N. Randolph St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.