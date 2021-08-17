Lorene Wiley

GARRETT — Lorene Ann Wiley, 95, of Garrett, died Aug. 10, 2021.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.

Samuel King

AVILLA — Samuel Thomas King, 36, of Avilla, died Aug. 5, 2021.

Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.

John Daniel I

LAOTTO — John Edward Daniel I, 66, of LaOtto, died Aug. 6, 2021.

Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Monroeville, handled arrangements.

Virgie Allmandinger

AUBURN — Virgie F. Allmandinger, 86, of Auburn, died Aug. 8, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Carlos Brooks Sr.

AUBURN — Carlos D. Brooks Sr., 78, of Auburn, died Aug. 8, 2021.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Rex Deetz

AUBURN — Rex Deetz, 68, of Auburn, died Aug. 10, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Sondra Heath

AUBURN — Sondra Kay (Freise) Heath, 67, of Auburn, died Aug. 12, 2021.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.

Wayne Smith

AUBURN — Wayne Eugene Smith, 96, of Auburn, died Aug. 6, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, handled arrangements.

Bruce Wells

AUBURN — Bruce K. Wells, 64, of Auburn, died Aug. 10, 2021.

Dooley Funeral Home, Antwerp, Ohio, is handling arrangements.

Rebecca Wisner

AUBURN — Rebecca J. Wisner, 92, of Auburn, died Aug. 10, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Melena

Hopkins-Zartman

CONWAY, S.C. — Melena C. Hopkins-Zartman, 56, of Conway, South Carolina and born in Auburn, died Aug. 7, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Nicole Zimmerman

AUBURN — Nicole L. Zimmerman, 49, of Auburn, died Aug. 9, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.

Lori Bolen

WATERLOO — Lori Ann Bolen, 60, of Waterloo, died Aug. 6, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Bill Walters

WATERLOO — Bill Lewis Walters, 88, of Waterloo, died Aug. 9, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

James Shilling

SPENCERVILLE — James H. Shilling, 88, of Spencerville, died Aug. 7, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Richard Justice

HAMILTON — Richard S. Justice, 73, of Hamilton, died Aug. 9, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Phyllis Parker

PLEASANT LAKE — Phyllis J. Parker, 85, of Pleasant Lake, died Aug. 8, 2021.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Brian Dear

KENDALLVILLE — Brian J. Dear, 55, of Kendallville and formerly of Columbia City, died Aug. 9, 2021.

DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, Columbia City, is handling arrangements.

Eleanor Kessler

KENDALLVILLE — Eleanor Rose Kessler, 96, of Kendallville, died Aug. 8, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

James Myers

KENDALLVILLE — James Keith Myers, 66, of Kendallville, died Aug. 7, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Ermal Triplett

KENDALLVILLE — Ermal Triplett, 89, of Kendallville, died Aug. 8, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

