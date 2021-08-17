Lorene Wiley
GARRETT — Lorene Ann Wiley, 95, of Garrett, died Aug. 10, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Samuel King
AVILLA — Samuel Thomas King, 36, of Avilla, died Aug. 5, 2021.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
John Daniel I
LAOTTO — John Edward Daniel I, 66, of LaOtto, died Aug. 6, 2021.
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Monroeville, handled arrangements.
Virgie Allmandinger
AUBURN — Virgie F. Allmandinger, 86, of Auburn, died Aug. 8, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Carlos Brooks Sr.
AUBURN — Carlos D. Brooks Sr., 78, of Auburn, died Aug. 8, 2021.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Rex Deetz
AUBURN — Rex Deetz, 68, of Auburn, died Aug. 10, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Sondra Heath
AUBURN — Sondra Kay (Freise) Heath, 67, of Auburn, died Aug. 12, 2021.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.
Wayne Smith
AUBURN — Wayne Eugene Smith, 96, of Auburn, died Aug. 6, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, handled arrangements.
Bruce Wells
AUBURN — Bruce K. Wells, 64, of Auburn, died Aug. 10, 2021.
Dooley Funeral Home, Antwerp, Ohio, is handling arrangements.
Rebecca Wisner
AUBURN — Rebecca J. Wisner, 92, of Auburn, died Aug. 10, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Melena
Hopkins-Zartman
CONWAY, S.C. — Melena C. Hopkins-Zartman, 56, of Conway, South Carolina and born in Auburn, died Aug. 7, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Nicole Zimmerman
AUBURN — Nicole L. Zimmerman, 49, of Auburn, died Aug. 9, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Lori Bolen
WATERLOO — Lori Ann Bolen, 60, of Waterloo, died Aug. 6, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Bill Walters
WATERLOO — Bill Lewis Walters, 88, of Waterloo, died Aug. 9, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
James Shilling
SPENCERVILLE — James H. Shilling, 88, of Spencerville, died Aug. 7, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Richard Justice
HAMILTON — Richard S. Justice, 73, of Hamilton, died Aug. 9, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Phyllis Parker
PLEASANT LAKE — Phyllis J. Parker, 85, of Pleasant Lake, died Aug. 8, 2021.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Brian Dear
KENDALLVILLE — Brian J. Dear, 55, of Kendallville and formerly of Columbia City, died Aug. 9, 2021.
DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, Columbia City, is handling arrangements.
Eleanor Kessler
KENDALLVILLE — Eleanor Rose Kessler, 96, of Kendallville, died Aug. 8, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
James Myers
KENDALLVILLE — James Keith Myers, 66, of Kendallville, died Aug. 7, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Ermal Triplett
KENDALLVILLE — Ermal Triplett, 89, of Kendallville, died Aug. 8, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
