GARRETT — These news events were reported in the January, February and March editions of The Garrett Clipper.
School board members take oaths
The Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board held its organizational meeting, greeting newly-elected member Mark Thrush and returning board members Dr. Dan Weimer and Jerry Weller.
Thrush won a three-way race for the Butler Township seat in November 2020, defeating Dr. Marcus Carlson and Travis Holcomb to replacing outgoing board president Wayne Funk, who did not see re-election.
Weimer defeated challenger Elizabeth Leitch for the seat representing the City of Garrett. This is Weimer’s third term on the school board. Weller was unopposed in his bid to retain the Keyser Township seat.
Tami Best was elected board president, with Larry Getts as vice president and Weller as secretary.
Train hits low-hanging power line, causes outage
A low-hanging power line was hit by a passing double-stack train, causing an outage that resulted in costly repairs.
Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch said the outage occurred just after 2021 began. The power lines had lowered by ice accumulation. When the lines were hit by the train, a circuit was torn out.
As city crews were attempting to make repairs and set poles, the department’s 30-year-old line truck blew a head gasket, requiring up to $7,000 in repairs.
While a new truck was already on order at the time of the breakdown, it wasn’t expected to be delivered for several months. The line truck was also used for repairs by the wastewater department.
Garrett wrestlers win team state title
Garrett’s wrestling team defeated four opponents to win the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association Class 2A Team State championship at Fort Wayne Jan. 2.
The Railroaders, who lost in the 2020 finals to Bellmont, defeated the Braves 43-11. They also defeated 2019 2A champion Western 45-17 and began the day with a 50-15 win over Jimtown.
Kane McCormack (126 pounds), Brayden Baker (132), Jadyn Gilbert (138), Wayne Wells (145) and Seth VanWagner (220) were undefeated for the day.
Elementary students learn construction skills
Students in Kim Harris’ third-grade class at J.E. Ober Elementary School — with help from four Garrett Middle School students — participated in a live, virtual training session led by DIY Network’s Kayleen McCabe. Students made a miniature tool bench from pre-cut kits.
The collaboration was made possible through a relationship between the school, Construction Education Federation of Georgia (CEFGA), Little Builders and Home Depot.
Mayor touts community growth
In his state of the city address, Mayor Todd Fiandt said Garrett is doing its part to help northeast Indiana grow.
“In almost 150 years in the making, Garrett is a place to call home,” Fiandt said during remarks at Garrett City Hall. He shared a U.S. census report that showed the community grew more than any other city in DeKalb County.
Several subdivisions in recent years, both new and expanded, have spurred that growth. The city also welcomed more than a dozen new businesses to Garrett in 2020.
Getts is Garrett’s first baby of 2021
Trace Andrew Getts, son of Mitch and Melissa Getts, was welcomed into the world Jan. 3, as Garrett’s first newborn baby of 2021.
“We call him ‘Squeaky’ because he squeaks a lot,” Melissa said of their new son. “When he starts to wake up, you’ll hear him squeaking, so you know it’s time (for him) to eat.”
He joins an older brother, Carter.
Business of the Year
T&R Junction was recognized as Business of the Year by Mayor Todd Fiandt.
In presenting the award to owner Tammy Frost, Fiandt cited the restaurant’s providing more than 16,000 meals to DeKalb County residents during a 10-week period in the spring of 2020 as COVID-19 closed schools and many businesses.
T&R Junction also collaborated with Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools to provide meals for students during spring break and received donations of more than $23,000 from the community to help purchase food and supplies.
Girls basketball team is perfect in the NECC
Garrett’s girls basketball team defeated Lakeland 62-49 to complete a perfect run through Northeast Corner Conference regular season opponents.
It also marked the 1,000th victory in the history of the girls’ basketball program.
Head coach Bob Lapadot credited all of the players, late coach Dennis Feagler and Dan Feagler for building the program into the force it has become and respect it has earned.
Bailey Kelham scored 20 points in the victory and got help from Taylor Gerke, who had 15 and Faith Owen, who added 13.
The Railroaders improved to 18-2 with the win.
Wrestlers repeat as sectional, regional champions
Garrett’s wrestling team continued its dominance, winning both the team sectional and regional championships for a second straight year.
Eleven of the team’s 14 competing wrestlers advanced to the regional round. At regionals, nine wrestlers carried the Railroaders to victory, beating the runner-up team by more than 30 points.
Colton Weimer, Hayden Brady and Kane McCormack won individual regional championships. Keegan McComb, Jadyn Gilbert and Wayne Wells finished second in their respective classes. Also advancing to semi-state were Brayden Baker, Chase Leech and Kolin Cope.
For the second year in a row, wrestling coach Nick Kraus was selected as IndianaMat.com’s Class 2A coach of the year.
CyberPatriots among best in the state
The CyberPatriots cyber security teams at Garrett Middle School and Garrett High School ranked among the best in Indiana.
The middle school team finished second in the state for the second consecutive year. The high school team finished fourth amongst teams in the Air Force Association’s National Youth Cyber Defense competition.
Young scientists garner awards
Students at J.E. Ober Elementary and St. Joseph School earned several awards at their respective science fair events.
At J.E. Ober, Bennett Guiser (kindergarten), Desiree Porter (first grade), Caden Crabill (second grade), Asher Gilliland and Brady Richards (third grade), Carlie Thomas (fourth grade) and Kylie Bergman (fifth grade) earned first-place honors in their respective grade levels.
At St. Joseph, Rowan Tuttle (third grade), Isaac Hefty (fourth grade) and Will Cupp (fifth grade) achieved first place honors. In addition, fourth-grade student Gus Carey won the Louis Dec Award, which recognizes a young, innovative scientist. Hefty’s project would finish second at the state science fair.
Two Garrett seniors achieve honors
Garrett seniors Brayden Fisher and Taylor DeLong earned honors at the National Association of Home Builders.
Fisher and DeLong, both members of Garrett’s Career Development Program and also enrolled at Ivy Tech Community College, finished first in the secondary schools architecture category, earning rookies of the year in the process.
They applied skills learned in the classroom to solve a complex problem and complete an architectural project.
City Hall reopens to the public
After being closed to the public for nearly three months during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Garrett City Council voted 5-0 to reopen the facility on March 1.
Prior to reopening, City Hall had been open by appointment only. Reopening guidelines stipulated that visitors wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines.
Show choir wins people’s choice award
Competing at the DeKalb Choir Festival, Garrett High School’s show choir, Encore! Won the people’s choice award as selected by audience members.
The competition was unique in that all choirs could either perform in person or submit videos of their performances. The contest featured schools from around Indiana, as well as Nebraska and South Dakota.
In addition, the festival offered the opportunity for choirs to work with maestro Robert Nance of Fort Wayne’s Heartland Sings!
Police offer child seat fitting
The Garrett Police Department became one of 15 Indiana law enforcement agencies to have a free, permanent child safety seat fitting station.
Garrett is the only police department in the four northeast Indiana counties to offer this service.
Police demonstrate for parents the proper way to install a child safety seat in the vehicle and also ensure it is the proper fit for their child.
