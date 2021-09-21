These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Sept. 2-9. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Zachery A. Aidt, Marion, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Allyson N. Aldrich, Auburn, speeding, $150 (WPD).
Anna G. Barg, Auburn, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Kyle N. Bland, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Daniel L. Bradfield, Churubusco, following too closely, $171 (DC).
Debra D. Brown, Auburn, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Sahbreonna S. Brown, Fort Wayne, speeding, $172 (AUB).
Eric J. Buchanan, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Ashley M. Clemmer, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Christy R. Connell, Auburn, speeding, $175 (ISP).
David K. Daniels, Waterloo, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Trenton E. Daughtry, Wabash, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Jonathan L. David, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
Zavier J. Depillo, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Drew X. Dick, Butler, speeding, $175 (DC).
Randall J. Drake, St. Joe, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Trevor D. Eason, Cookeville, Tennessee, speeding, $165 (DC).
Patrick J. Eby, Bryan, Ohio, improper passing at intersection, $165 (BPD).
Julie A. Fetch, Constantine, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Brian M. Fry, Avilla, speeding, $165 (DC).
Crystal L. Godeieby, Salisbury, Maryland, speeding, $171 (DC).
John T. Hague, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
James E. Hall Jr., Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Justin C. Handshoe, Kendallville, expired plates, $150 (AUB); no operator’s license (expired), $150 (AUB).
Aubree M. Hartley, Columbia City, speeding, $196 (ISP).
Kyle J. Helbert, St. Joe, illegal passing of school bus, $235 (DC).
Brody Jordan, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Charles K. Kennedy, Garrett, driving while suspended, $260 (GPD).
Rachel A. King, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (AS).
Alicia S. Kuhn, Auburn, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (AS).
Isaac D.C. Langston, East Lansing, Michigan, speeding, $190 (DC); no valid operator’s license when required, $175 (DC).
Matthew I. Lewis, Waterloo, speeding, $150 (WPD).
Yemin W. Mon, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
Erica L. Montoya, Garrett, speeding, $171 (DC).
Kevin J. Nesbit, Butler, speeding, $175 (DC).
Logan A. O’Brien, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Karalee L. Russell, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
Amy L. Samuels, Kendallville, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Olivia A. Schane, Monroeville, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
Tyler D. Steury, Hamilton, expired plates, $150 (DC).
Jordan A. Stockamp, Garrett, speeding, $165 (AUB).
LaToya L. Taylor, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Anthony V. Trinh, LaGrange, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Austin R. Ward, Hudsonville, Michigan, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Jon N. Winther, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (BPD).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
