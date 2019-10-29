FORT WAYNE — A Garrett graduate was among a team of three School of Information Technology students from Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne who placed third at the 26th annual Consortium for Computing Sciences in Colleges (CCSC) Midwestern regional collegiate programming competition on Oct. 4 in Lisle, Illinois.
The students who participated were:
• Levi George, Fort Wayne resident and Northrop High School graduate;
• Jonathon Lewis, Fort Wayne resident and Huntington North High School graduate; and
• John Bradin, Garrett resident and Garrett High School graduate.
During the programming contest, students were given a set of programming challenges to solve. Teams were rated based on solving the most puzzles the quickest in the allocated time.
Bradin is the only one in the group who also competed in the AT&T FirstNet Hackathon in September.
“Personally, placing third in this competition meant a lot to me as I’m still relatively new to programming. I feel it was a big accomplishment because Ivy Tech was a two-year college competing against four-year universities. Overall, competing at CCSC was a very fun experience, and I’m looking forwards to next year’s competition,” Bradin said.
He is currently working toward earning a certificate in web application development.
Twenty-three collegiate programming teams competed in the competition including representatives from Eastern Illinois, Southern Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Western Pennsylvania and Northern Kentucky. Ivy Tech Fort Wayne was one of two participating institutions from two-year colleges; the rest were from four-year schools. This was Ivy Tech Fort Wayne’s second year competing in the event.
This is the second time in fall 2019 where Ivy Tech Fort Wayne School of Information Technology students have placed in a major competition. A collaborative statewide Ivy Tech team that included four students from the Fort Wayne campus won 1st place for best app for the opioid crisis and 2nd place for best app from a student team during the AT&T FirstNet Hackathon in September.
For more information on the competition or programs, contact Kristopher Roberts, department chair of Information Technology, at 260-480-4282 or kroberts100@ivytech.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.