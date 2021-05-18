ANGOLA — Garrett’s boys track team finished seventh at Friday’s Northeast Corner Conference meet at Angola Middle School.
Angola placed first in team standings with 155 points, 31 points ahead of runner-up Churubusco. West Noble was third with 86 points. The Railroaders finished with 36 points.
Chandler Minnich placed in three individual events.
Minnich cleared 11 feet, 6 inches to finish seventh in the pole vault. He placed seventh in the 110-meter hurdles at 18.13 seconds. He was eighth in the 300 hurdles at 45.64 seconds.
Kenan Kennedy had the best individual finish, clearing 6 feet to place third in the high jump.
Luke Coffman and Seth Montoya placed in two individual events.
Coffman was fifth in the 800 at 2 minutes, 9.32 seconds and eighth in the 1,600 at 4:54.26.
Montoya finished seventh in the 100-meter dash at 12.12 seconds. He added a seventh-place finish in the 200 at 24.65 seconds.
Tanner McMain finished sixth in the 3,200 at 10:32.24. Graydon Clingan placed eighth in the discus at 116 feet, 3 inches.
Coffman, Montoya, Brayden Kennedy and Nathan Presswood finished fifth in the 4x400 relay at 3:42.24.
Coffman, McMain, Keegan Angel and Zak Klopfenstein placed fifth in the 4x800 relay at 8:53.46.
Brayden Kennedy, Kenan Kennedy, Samuel Ross and Lukas Swager were seventh in the 4x100 relay at 47.09 seconds.
NECC Boys Meet
Angola Middle School
Team Scores
1. Angola 155, 2. Churubusco 124, 3. West Noble 86, 4. Central Noble 57, 5. Lakeland 43, 6. Fremont 42, 7. Garrett 36, 8. Eastside 26.5, 9. Westview 22, 10. Prairie Heights 18.5, 11. Fairfield 14.
Individual Results
100 — 1. J. Gonzalez (WN) 11.34, 2. Cruz (A) 11.79, 3. Malaivanh (LL) 11.80, 4. H. Foreman (WN) 12.01, 5. A. Smith (CN) 12.04, 6. Wagner (A) 12.06, 7. Montoya (GR) 12.12, 8. Flynn (FR) 12.18.
200 — 1. Kirkpatrick (CN) 22.90, 2. Buroff (Ch) 23.08, 3. J. Gonzalez (WN) 23.13, 4. Hart (FR) 23.79, 5. T. Towers (A) 24.28, 6. A. Tagliaferri (A) 24.44, 7. Montoya (GR) 24.65, 8. H. Foreman (WN) 24.73.
400 — 1. Buroff (Ch) 50.30, 2. Blair (ES) 50.93, 3. A. Tagliaferri (A) 52.87, 4. Strouder (Ch) 53.37, 5. Herbert (A) 53.63, 6. J. Marin (WN) 54.95, 7. Presswood (GR) 55.43, 8. Elias (CN) 55.45.
800 — 1. Eli Lantz (Ch) 2:02.09, 2. Ly. Miller (Wv) 2:05.92, 3. Guzman (FR) 2:06.13, 4. Wachtman (LL) 2:07.58, 5. Coffman (GR) 2:09.32, 6. Dupuy (WN) 2:10.22, 7. G. Michael (A) 2:11.36, 8. Palmer (Ch) 2:12.01.
1,600 — 1. I. Steury (A) 4:16.41, 2. Lower (ES) 4:36.03, 3. Coy Wolheter (WN) 4:39.47, 4. Nighthawk (Ch) 4:42.27, 5. K. Glasgo (PH) 4:43.58, 6. Yarnelle (A) 4:44.70, 7. Wachtman (LL) 4:48.26, 8. Coffman (GR) 4:54.26.
3,200 — 1. I. Steury (A) 9:29.59, 2. G. Flora (WN) 9:57.21, 3. Lower (ES) 10:11.72, 4. Yarnelle (A) 10:14.01, 5. K. Glasgo (PH) 10:20.31, 6. McMain (GR) 10:32.24, 7. Nighthawk (Ch) 10:37.92, 8. Kay. Moore (Wv) 10:41.20.
4x100 relay — 1. Central Noble 44.92, 2. Fremont 45.36, 3. Angola 45.38, 4. West Noble 46.06, 5. Churubusco 46.18, 6. Lakeland 46.46, 7. Garrett 47.09, 8. Westview 47.85.
4x400 relay — 1. Churubusco 3:32.65, 2. Angola 3:32.86, 3. West Noble 3:39.73, 4. Lakeland 3:40.75, 5. Garrett (Presswood, B. Kennedy, Coffman, Montoya) 3:42.24, 6. Fremont 3:42.51, 7. Eastside 3:43.03, 8. Westview 3:45.76.
4x800 relay — 1. Angola 8:27.25, 2. Churubusco 8:27.69, 3. West Noble 8:34.50, 4. Westview 8:50.62, 5. Garrett 8:53.46, 6. Lakeland 9:06.38, 7. Fremont 9:07.5, 8. Prairie Heights 9:09.97.
110 hurdles — 1. Sauter (A) 14.80, 2. Nondorf (Ch) 16.53, 3. Lawrence (LL) 16.90, 4. J. Thompson (CN) 17.31, 5. D. Hostetler (Wv) 17.52, 6. Brace (FR) 17.64, 7. Minnich (GR) 18.13, 8. Kirkpatrick (CN) 33.53.
300 hurdles — 1. Sauter (A) 40.80, 2. Nondorf (Ch) 42.82, 3. Lawrence (LL) 43.63, 4. Brace (FR) 44.04, 5. J. Thompson (CN) 44.14, 6. N. Shaw (WN) 44.90, 7. Rinker (Ch) 45.61, 8. Minnich (GR) 45.64.
High jump — 1. A. Meyer (A) 6-1, 2. Buroff (Ch) 6-1, 3. K. Kennedy (GR) 6-0, T-4. Kelly (FR), Nondorf (Ch) and A. Cripe (WN) 5-10, 7. Plett (FF) 5-10, 8. Ly. Miller (Wv) 5-8.
Long jump — 1. A. Meyer (A) 21-8, 2. Kirkpatrick (CN) 21-4 1/2, 3. O.Troyer (LL) 20-10 3/4, 4. J. Gonzalez (WN) 20-5 1/2, 5. Plett (FF) 20-5, 6. Sauter (A) 20-2 1/2, 7. Hille (Ch) 19-9 1/2, 8. Douglas (LL) 19-2 1/2.
Shot put — 1. Macomber (A) 53-8, 2. Bianski (Ch) 51-5 1/2, 3. Villafuerte (A) 47-4, 4. Armstrong (FR) 44-1, 5. L. Norris (CN) 43-0, 6. Thacker (FF) 42-1/2, 7. Massaro (FF) 42-0, T-8. Sebert (ES) and Clay (CN) 41-6.
Discus — 1. Macomber (A) 159-3, 2. Bianski (Ch) 142-11, 3. Clay (CN) 135-5, 4. Lu. Baker (WN) 124-6, 5. Brames (A) 124-5, 6. Massaro (FF) 122-2, 7. Sebert (ES) 116-6, 8. Clingan (GR) 116-3.
Pole vault — 1. I. Flora (WN) 12-6, 2. Shively (Ch) 12-6, 3. Wiseman (PH) 12-6, 4. Rinker (Ch) 12, T-5. S. Zolman (PH) and Brill (CN) 11-6, 7. Minnich (GR) 11-6, T-8. Koehler (Wv) and Rogers (Wv) 10-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.