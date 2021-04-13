AUBURN — Garrett scored most of its runs late, giving new head coach Jason Richards a win in his first game at the helm.
The Railroaders broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the sixth and six more in the seventh to defeat Lakewood Park 10-1 at Auburn April 6.
For most of the game, Garrett senior Gage Smith and Lakewood Park freshman Corbin White were locked in a pitcher’s duel.
White pitched into the seventh when he was lifted after the first two Railroaders reached base on an error and a walk. He allowed eight hits, four coming in the sixth inning, five runs (only one earned), four strikeouts and three walks.
Smith threw a gem, allowing only three hits, walking two and fanning 13 in a dominating performance. Graham Kelham took over with two outs in the sixth, retiring all four batters he faced, striking out three.
“We were tight. I could tell in pre-game,” Richards said. “Some of them haven’t played in two years, so they’re going to be tight. I was tight.
“When it came down to it, they came together. We started stringing a few hits together and took advantage of a few things and went on to have a really well-played game.
“Pitching was outstanding,” he said. “We really didn’t want to go that far with Gage, but he threw three curveballs; 91 were fastballs. Graham, with not as much warm-up time, came in and slammed the door.
“With our pitching staff, we’ve just got to have strikes. We’ve got a good defense,” he said. “They did their jobs. I’m very happy. I saw a lot of good things out of a lot of players tonight.”
The Panthers (0-2) struck first, as freshman Gabe Dager doubled and took third on a Garrett error on the play.
After Smith struck out the next two batters, White helped his own cause by dropping a single to right to bring in Dager.
Garrett (1-0) got the run back in the second.
With Dominick Wilson on base after a single, Taylor DeLong rolled into a fielder’s choice. Lakewood Park forced Wilson at second, but a throw to first bounded away, with DeLong advancing.
DeLong stole third ahead of a walk to Jacob Molargik. Molargik broke for second, drawing a throw. As he stayed in the rundown, DeLong stole home.
There would be no more scoring until the Garrett sixth, and it almost didn’t happen then.
White retired the first two batters and looked to be out of the inning when Kelham popped up behind second base.
Lakewood second baseman Logan Bortner drifted back as right fielder Trenton Chalfant ran in. Colliding, the ball dropped between them, and Kelham was safe.
What followed was four straight Garrett hits that ended the deadlock.
Smith singled through the middle, and Kelham and courtesy runner Peyton Simmons moved up one base on a passed ball.
Wilson followed with a single, with Kelham scoring. Simmons rounded third, but was held up by head coach Jason Richards. Kail Baughman picked up a two-run single to make it 4-1, and DeLong added another hit before the Panthers could retire the side.
At one stretch, Smith retired eight straight Lakewood batters. After fanning the first two in the sixth, White lined a double to left-center. Kelham enticed the next batter to ground out to end the threat. Kelham struck out the side in the Panther seventh.
Garrett wasn’t done however.
Brayden Fisher led off the Railroader seventh with an error and Trey Richards followed with a walk, ending the night for White.
Patient Garrett batters drew five walks after White was lifted, adding two hits and scoring six runs. Smith and Molargik had two-run singles for the Railroaders in the inning.
