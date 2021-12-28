GARRETT — Garrett’s wrestling team was a 42-26 winner over Carroll in a Dec. 21 match in the Paul Bateman Gym.
The match had been postponed from Dec. 15.
Winning by pin for Garrett were Jakob Jones (113 pounds), Hayden Brady (120), Tanner McMain (126), Jadyn Gilbert (138) and Sam Ross (285).
McMain had the quickest pin of the night, needing only 16 seconds to put his opponent’s shoulders to the mat. Brady (51 seconds) also won by pin in the opening minute.
Chase Leech (152) and Jesse Badger (170) won their matches by decision. Hayden Williams (132) won by injury default.
The Railroaders will compete in the Al Smith Invitational at Mishawaka today, Dec. 28, and Wednesday.
Garrett 42, Carroll 26
285 — Ross (GR) won by 3:00 pin over Yeiser (Ca). 106 — Blackburn (Ca) won by 9-6 dec. over K.Baker (GR). 113 — Jones (GR) won by 3:53 pin over Velazquez (Ca). 120 — Brady (GR) won by :51 pin over Stroud (Ca). 126 — McMain (GR) won by :16 pin over Sutton (Ca). 132 — Williams (GR) won by injury default over Timothee (Ca). 138 — Gilbert (GR) won by 3:18 pin over Smith (Ca). 145 — Todd (Ca) won by 3-2 dec. over B.Baker (GR). 152 — Leech (GR) won by 10-6 pin over Brickey (Ca). 160 — Landez (Ca) won by 11-2 maj. dec. over Minnich (GR). 170 — Badger (GR) won by 12-7 dec. over Jeffries (Ca). 182 — Blosser (Ca) won by 14-6 maj. dec. over Gibson (GR). 195 — Eberhard (Ca) won by 1:36 pin over Bickley (GR). 220 — Bennett (Ca) won by 1:52 pin over G.Baker (GR).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.