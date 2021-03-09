Richard Yarde

GARRETT — Richard D. Yarde, 83, of Auburn and formerly of Garrett, died March 2, 2021.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.

Joyce Deardorf

AUBURN — Joyce L. Deardorf, 80, of Auburn, died March 2, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

George Gray

AUBURN — George Michael Gray, 68, of Auburn, died Feb. 28, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Alice Huffman

AUBURN — Alice Marie (Uptgraft) Huffman, 89, of Auburn and formerly of Churubusco, died Feb. 26, 2021.

James Koehl

AUBURN — James R. Koehl, 67, of Auburn, died March 3, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Lee Everetts

BUTLER — Lee Justus Everetts, 75, of Butler, died Feb. 25, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Martin Sprague

WATERLOO — Martin Luther Sprague, 79, of Waterloo, died Feb. 25, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Houston Smith

ASHLEY — Houston Dean Smith, 8 days old, of Ashley, died Feb. 28, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Rosemary Shearer

HUDSON — Rosemary Lois Shearer, 82, of Hudson, died Feb. 25, 2021.

Fair Haven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.

John Sweeney

PLEASANT LAKE — John “Jack” Thomas Sweeney, 76, of Pleasant Lake, died Feb. 26, 2021.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.

Charles Belcher

HARLAN — Charles N. Belcher, 87, of Harlan, died Feb. 28, 2021.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.

Joyce Beverly

KENDALLVILLE — Joyce Ann Beverly, 79, of Kendallville, died March 3, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Jon Blackman

KENDALLVILLE — Jon Edward Blackman, 47, of Kendallville, died March 1, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Everett Christian

KENDALLVILLE — Everett Lewis Christian, 83, of Kendallville, died March 1, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

James Ebert

FORT WAYNE — James Franklin “Jim” Ebert, 73, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Kendallville, died Feb. 26, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Pastor Melvin Heiniger

KENDALLVILLE — Pastor Melvin Heiniger, 49, of Kendallville, died Feb. 27, 2021.

Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LaGrange, handled arrangements.

Pervis Martin

KENDALLVILLE — Pervis Martin, 84, of Kendallville, died March 1, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Cory Moore

KENDALLVILLE — Cory Moore, 39, of Kendallville, died March 2, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

David Windle

KENDALLVILLE — David Windle, 67, of Kendallville, died March 1, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Larry Kurtz

ROME CITY — Larry Lynn Kurtz, 79, of Rome City, died Feb. 28, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

David Marter

ROME CITY — David Michael Marter, 71, of Rome City, died March 2, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.

