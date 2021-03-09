Richard Yarde
GARRETT — Richard D. Yarde, 83, of Auburn and formerly of Garrett, died March 2, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Joyce Deardorf
AUBURN — Joyce L. Deardorf, 80, of Auburn, died March 2, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
George Gray
AUBURN — George Michael Gray, 68, of Auburn, died Feb. 28, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Alice Huffman
AUBURN — Alice Marie (Uptgraft) Huffman, 89, of Auburn and formerly of Churubusco, died Feb. 26, 2021.
James Koehl
AUBURN — James R. Koehl, 67, of Auburn, died March 3, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Lee Everetts
BUTLER — Lee Justus Everetts, 75, of Butler, died Feb. 25, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Martin Sprague
WATERLOO — Martin Luther Sprague, 79, of Waterloo, died Feb. 25, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Houston Smith
ASHLEY — Houston Dean Smith, 8 days old, of Ashley, died Feb. 28, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Rosemary Shearer
HUDSON — Rosemary Lois Shearer, 82, of Hudson, died Feb. 25, 2021.
Fair Haven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
John Sweeney
PLEASANT LAKE — John “Jack” Thomas Sweeney, 76, of Pleasant Lake, died Feb. 26, 2021.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
Charles Belcher
HARLAN — Charles N. Belcher, 87, of Harlan, died Feb. 28, 2021.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.
Joyce Beverly
KENDALLVILLE — Joyce Ann Beverly, 79, of Kendallville, died March 3, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Jon Blackman
KENDALLVILLE — Jon Edward Blackman, 47, of Kendallville, died March 1, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Everett Christian
KENDALLVILLE — Everett Lewis Christian, 83, of Kendallville, died March 1, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
James Ebert
FORT WAYNE — James Franklin “Jim” Ebert, 73, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Kendallville, died Feb. 26, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Pastor Melvin Heiniger
KENDALLVILLE — Pastor Melvin Heiniger, 49, of Kendallville, died Feb. 27, 2021.
Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LaGrange, handled arrangements.
Pervis Martin
KENDALLVILLE — Pervis Martin, 84, of Kendallville, died March 1, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Cory Moore
KENDALLVILLE — Cory Moore, 39, of Kendallville, died March 2, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
David Windle
KENDALLVILLE — David Windle, 67, of Kendallville, died March 1, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Larry Kurtz
ROME CITY — Larry Lynn Kurtz, 79, of Rome City, died Feb. 28, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
David Marter
ROME CITY — David Michael Marter, 71, of Rome City, died March 2, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.
