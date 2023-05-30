GARRETT – Garrett struck first but Concordia delivered the final blow, eliminating the host Railroaders by a 6-3 score in Class 3A sectional play at Garrett Wednesday.
Garrett’s season ended at 11-14.
The Railroaders scored one in the first. The Cadets picked up two runs in the third and one in the third. Garrett evened things up with two in the top of the fifth, but Concordia tallied three times in the bottom half of the inning.
That would be all of the scoring.
Concordia finished with eight hits compared to four by Garrett.
Luke Holcomb had three of the Railroaders’ hits, including a double. He drove in all three runs. Aiden Orth had a single and scored one run. James Kimmel scored twice.
Luke Byers pitched four complete innings, giving up seven hits and three runs, all earned. He allowed one walk and struck out three. Holcomb tossed two innings, allowing one hit and three runs. He gave up two walks and fanned one.
Concordia (15-12) got two hits each from Luke Bultemeier, Tyler Moher and Maddux Wright.
Both of Bultemeier’s hits were doubles. Moher and Jack Belschner had one double each. Moher drove in two runs.
Wright pitched a complete game for Concordia. He allowed four hits and three runs, all earned. He walked two batters and struck out nine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.