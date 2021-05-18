Pageant fundraiser is June 13
GARRETT — The Miss Garrett Pageant fundraiser dinner will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 13 at Timmy’s Hall & Neza’s Too, 1346 S. Randolph St., Garrett.
The meal includes rib tip or chicken dinner, with green beans and red potatoes for $10 per meal. All meals are carry out only.
Pre-sale tickets are now on sale. Call Pam Hampshire at 433-0174.
