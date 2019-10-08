Programs for kids
of all ages!
It’s Storytime! Tuesdays at 2 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Early childhood skills and literacy for infants to pre-K.
Tween Time Wednesdays from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. A place to hang out for older kids.
Library Explorers Club Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. Open to youth grade 1 through 6. The group will explore science and art, magic, technology, engineering and music. Come ready to have fun, learn new things, and maybe a snack or two. The group meets every Tuesday.
Adult programming
Tuesday, Oct. 8
WEASELS Club, 1 p.m.
Restorative Yoga, 6 p.m.
Mixed Yoga 6:45 p.m
Wednesday, Oct. 9 — Mixed Yoga, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10 — Cookies and Canvas, 6 p.m., age 14 and up, no cost, registration required
Friday, Oct. 11 — Mixed Yoga, 6:15 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 14
Restorative yoga, 6 p.m. Mixed yoga, 6:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct 15 — Evening Adult Book Club, “The Wonder” by Emma Donoghue, books available at upstairs circulation desk
Wednesday, Oct. 16 — Mixed yoga, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 18 — Mixed yoga, 6:16 p.m.
Mark Your Calendars
Saturday, Oct. 26 — Free Fall Fest, 1-4 p.m. Enjoy live music, craft table, games and prizes, horse drawn wagon rides, bounce house, slide, face painting and more. The Friends of the Garrett Public Library will host a book sale inside. Books and magazines will be offered for a freewill donation. Media items including DVDs and CDs will be priced separately.
October Take n’ Make craft is wood block pumpkins. Be sure to claim yours while supplies last!
