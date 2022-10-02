Michael Parvu Jr.
GARRETT — Michael Eugene Parvu Jr., 58, of Garrett, died Sept. 30, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Margaret Herron
LIGONIER — Margaret Ann Herron, 78, of Ligonier and formerly of Avilla, died Sept. 27, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Tom Rariden
AVILLA — Tom L. Rariden, 73, of Avilla, died Sept. 28, 2022.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Stevie Chaffee
CORUNNA — Stevie H. Chaffee, 69, of Corunna, died Sept. 26, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Terry Cartwright
LAOTTO — Terry A. Cartwright, 76, of LaOtto, died Sept. 25, 2022.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Camrin Buse
AUBURN — Camrin Rochele Nieno Buse, 38, of Auburn, died Sept. 6, 2022.
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mark Newsome
AUBURN — Mark A. Newsome, 65, of Auburn, died Sept. 27, 2022.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Frances Wyne
OZARK, Mo. — Frances E. (Winslow) Wyne, 78, of Ozark, Missouri and born in Auburn, died Sept. 23, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Helen Coker
BUTLER — Helen I. Coker, 75, of Butler, died Sept. 17, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Madalyn Minehart
RICHMOND — Madalyn O. Minehart, 26, of Richmond and formerly of Butler, died Sept. 27, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Betty Akers
HAMILTON — Betty J. Akers, 95, of Hamilton, died Sept. 25, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Bernard Kipfer
HAMILTON — Bernard Victor Kipfer, 89, of Hamilton, died Sept. 28, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Craig Hamilton
WATERLOO — Craig B. Hamilton, 67, of Waterloo, died Sept. 29, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Robert Johnson
PLEASANT LAKE — Robert G. “Bob” Johnson, 74, of Pleasant Lake, died Sept. 29, 2022.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
Sally Blake
VAN WERT, Ohio — Sally Ann Blake, 74, of Van Wert, Ohio and born in Kendallville, died Sept. 24, 2022.
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert, handled arrangements.
Larry Adair
BRIMFIELD — Larry Harold Adair, 78, of Brimfield, died Sept. 24, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Shawn Bachelor
ORLAND — Shawn Lynn Bachelor, 44, of Orland, died Sept. 30, 2022.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
