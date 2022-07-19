Tuesday Night League
Scores through July 12
Players Points
Brock Diederich, Howard Marchand MJS Apparel 341
Steve Eyers, Gene Sonnenberg 329
Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus S&T 317
Phil DeJohn, Trent Fiechter Fiechter Construction 299
Rich Castle, Jason Irrgang 295
Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert Garrett Bowl 289
Bob Novy, Butch Beber Garrett State Bank 289
Mark Burnworth, Steve Weikart 286
Jeff Whitacre, Joe Parrot 286
Julius Pineiro, Jarrod Colburn 285
Randy Wooldridge, Jeff Beerbower Open MRI 281
Bernie Landes, Curt Kula Landes Insurance 278
Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckney Adventure Homes 273
Kyle Beckman, Nick Tony Garrett State Bank 273
Gary Thompson, Bill Davidson Nick’s Affordable Tree Care 271
Jon Stetler, Van Miller Mimi’s Retreat 267
Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier Legwer Machine 265
Scott Pepple, Ron Reynolds Littlejohn Auctions 265
Fred Bartz, Dan Kissinger 264
Kenny Knick, DeWayne Middaugh 260
Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp 245
Mark Richardson, John Good 207
Low scores — Brock Diederich 37, Howard Marchand 38, Steve Eyers 38, Curt Kula 39, Stan Surfus 39, Tom Blotkamp 39.
Wednesday Night League
Scores through July 13
Players Points
Ken Symonds, Don Myers 289
Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith Aldrich Properties 275
John Blotkamp, Bob Novy Garrett State Bank #2 259
Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus Northside Body Shop #2 253
Noah Sattison, Todd Sattison Diederich Storage 249
Max Teders, Merlin Bartels Reynolds Wealth 248
Jeff Webb, Ron Foreman 248
Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus Thomas Funeral Home 247
Dave Demske, Marc Munson REMAX/Amy Demske 246
Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal DeKalb Molded Plastics 245
Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman Garrett Country Club 242
Don Sproch, Phil DeJohn 242
Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault Empire Marketing 241
Kip Amstutz, Greg Smith 235
Butch Beber, Don Leins Yoder Ford 235
Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp Northside Body Shop 229
Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham Hefty Insurance 228
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn Violet Group/Colburn Customs 223
Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich Miss Vicki’s 222
Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper Garrett Veterinary Clinic #1 221
Sam Kaufman, Tony Surfus Garrett State Bank 219
Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro Carper-Koeppe Insurance 214
Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 204
Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer Garrett Veterinary Clinic #2 172
Low scores — Brock Diederich 36, Tom Blotkamp 36, Bruce Schlosser 38, Mike Kleeman 40, Sherm Lewis 40, Grant Surfus 40, Phil DeJohn 40.
American Legion League
Scores through July 14
Players Points
Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 345
Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 341
Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 335
Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 330
Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 330
Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 321
Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 321
Jeff Kessler, Jonathan Kessler 318
Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 317
Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 317
Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 314
Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith313
Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 310
Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 305
Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 301
Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 301
Ron Reynolds, Bob Carper 299
Scott Wilson, Art Evans 288
Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 278
Brock Diederich, Drew Omspacher 277
Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 269
Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 256
Mike Harper, Doug Fraze 252
Mike Ley, Todd Fiandt 243
Dave Lochner, Lance LaLone 239
Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 231
Low scores — Mike Kleeman 35, Bob Carper 37, Scott Wilson 37, Pat Kleeman 38, Dave VanDerbosch 39, Howard Marchand 39.
Thursday Morning League
Scores through July 14
Players Points
Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 135
Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 134
Kim Oster, Mark Feagler 132
Greg Kolkman, Paul Hemsoth 129
Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 128
Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 127
Fritz Cooper, Dave Saylor 123
Mark Fogt, Brian Sprunger 122
Dewey Delong, Steve Houser 118
Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 117
Don Myers, Howard Paschal 116
Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 115
Max Amstutz, Jeff Amstutz 115
Bob McClain, Bill Davidson 114
Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 114
Tony Blomeke, Mike Esselburn 113
Ray Oliver, Butch Oliver 109
Mark Wolford, Tom Biddle 109
Vic Clark, Pat Opper 108
Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 108
Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 108
Wayne Bartels, Jim Vogel 108
Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 108
Mark Richardson, Terry Linnemeier 107
Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 107
Jerry Chisholm, Bernie Landes 104
Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 101
Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 99
John Weikart, Steve Weikart 98
Les Franken, Bob Jones 95
Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 95
Stan Bozarth, Colel Harden 93
Steve Neumann, Mike Dietlein 92
Steve Brown, Dave Collins 89
Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 86
Jeff Kempf, Matt Bianski 70
Low scores — Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 29; Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 33; Fritz Cooper, Dave Saylor 33; Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 33; Tony Blomeke, Mike Esselburn 33.
