Scores through July 12

Players Points

Brock Diederich, Howard Marchand MJS Apparel 341

Steve Eyers, Gene Sonnenberg 329

Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus S&T 317

Phil DeJohn, Trent Fiechter Fiechter Construction 299

Rich Castle, Jason Irrgang 295

Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert Garrett Bowl 289

Bob Novy, Butch Beber Garrett State Bank 289

Mark Burnworth, Steve Weikart 286

Jeff Whitacre, Joe Parrot 286

Julius Pineiro, Jarrod Colburn 285

Randy Wooldridge, Jeff Beerbower Open MRI 281

Bernie Landes, Curt Kula Landes Insurance 278

Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckney Adventure Homes 273

Kyle Beckman, Nick Tony Garrett State Bank 273

Gary Thompson, Bill Davidson Nick’s Affordable Tree Care 271

Jon Stetler, Van Miller Mimi’s Retreat 267

Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier Legwer Machine 265

Scott Pepple, Ron Reynolds Littlejohn Auctions 265

Fred Bartz, Dan Kissinger 264

Kenny Knick, DeWayne Middaugh 260

Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp 245

Mark Richardson, John Good 207

Low scores — Brock Diederich 37, Howard Marchand 38, Steve Eyers 38, Curt Kula 39, Stan Surfus 39, Tom Blotkamp 39.

Wednesday Night League

Scores through July 13

Players Points

Ken Symonds, Don Myers 289

Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith Aldrich Properties 275

John Blotkamp, Bob Novy Garrett State Bank #2 259

Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus Northside Body Shop #2 253

Noah Sattison, Todd Sattison Diederich Storage 249

Max Teders, Merlin Bartels Reynolds Wealth 248

Jeff Webb, Ron Foreman 248

Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus Thomas Funeral Home 247

Dave Demske, Marc Munson REMAX/Amy Demske 246

Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal DeKalb Molded Plastics 245

Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman Garrett Country Club 242

Don Sproch, Phil DeJohn 242

Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault Empire Marketing 241

Kip Amstutz, Greg Smith 235

Butch Beber, Don Leins Yoder Ford 235

Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp Northside Body Shop 229

Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham Hefty Insurance 228

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn Violet Group/Colburn Customs 223

Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich Miss Vicki’s 222

Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper Garrett Veterinary Clinic #1 221

Sam Kaufman, Tony Surfus Garrett State Bank 219

Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro Carper-Koeppe Insurance 214

Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 204

Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer Garrett Veterinary Clinic #2 172

Low scores — Brock Diederich 36, Tom Blotkamp 36, Bruce Schlosser 38, Mike Kleeman 40, Sherm Lewis 40, Grant Surfus 40, Phil DeJohn 40.

American Legion League

Scores through July 14

Players Points

Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 345

Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 341

Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 335

Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 330

Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 330

Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 321

Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 321

Jeff Kessler, Jonathan Kessler 318

Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 317

Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 317

Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 314

Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith313

Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 310

Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 305

Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 301

Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 301

Ron Reynolds, Bob Carper 299

Scott Wilson, Art Evans 288

Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 278

Brock Diederich, Drew Omspacher 277

Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 269

Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 256

Mike Harper, Doug Fraze 252

Mike Ley, Todd Fiandt 243

Dave Lochner, Lance LaLone 239

Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 231

Low scores — Mike Kleeman 35, Bob Carper 37, Scott Wilson 37, Pat Kleeman 38, Dave VanDerbosch 39, Howard Marchand 39.

Thursday Morning League

Scores through July 14

Players Points

Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 135

Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 134

Kim Oster, Mark Feagler 132

Greg Kolkman, Paul Hemsoth 129

Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 128

Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 127

Fritz Cooper, Dave Saylor 123

Mark Fogt, Brian Sprunger 122

Dewey Delong, Steve Houser 118

Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 117

Don Myers, Howard Paschal 116

Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 115

Max Amstutz, Jeff Amstutz 115

Bob McClain, Bill Davidson 114

Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 114

Tony Blomeke, Mike Esselburn 113

Ray Oliver, Butch Oliver 109

Mark Wolford, Tom Biddle 109

Vic Clark, Pat Opper 108

Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 108

Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 108

Wayne Bartels, Jim Vogel 108

Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 108

Mark Richardson, Terry Linnemeier 107

Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 107

Jerry Chisholm, Bernie Landes 104

Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 101

Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 99

John Weikart, Steve Weikart 98

Les Franken, Bob Jones 95

Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 95

Stan Bozarth, Colel Harden 93

Steve Neumann, Mike Dietlein 92

Steve Brown, Dave Collins 89

Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 86

Jeff Kempf, Matt Bianski 70

Low scores — Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 29; Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 33; Fritz Cooper, Dave Saylor 33; Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 33; Tony Blomeke, Mike Esselburn 33.

