Donations to benefit St. Martin’s Healthcare
GARRETT — Cup of Blessing, 133 S. Randolph St., is collecting donations to benefit St. Martin’s Healthcare in Garrett.
For every dollar put in a jar through November, a "leaf" will be added to the tree at the coffee shop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.