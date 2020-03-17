GARRETT — Although the artists’ reception was canceled, Friday’s Members Show at the Garrett Museum of Art was open for the public to view the nearly 100 entries on exhibit.
In a news release, Museum Director Jim Gabbard said the cancellation of the reception “was in the interest of public health and safety regarding the COVID-19 situation.”
The museum will still be open during normal business hours, but Gabbard asks that anyone who does visit the museum view the artwork on display without lingering and remember to take proper hygiene measures.
Professor John Motz with the Purdue Fort Wayne Department of Vision and Communication Design judged the show’s 93 entries earlier in the week. Some 51 artists entered works in a variety of media including oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings, sculpture, ceramics, printmaking, photography, drawing and mixed media, among others. Entrants included eight students from age 9 to college-age.
Artists from Garrett, Angola, New Haven, Ossian, Woodburn, Corunna, Leo, Montpelier, Ohio and Rockford, Ohio submitted works in the Members Show.
Awards
First place — Kim Linker, acrylic painting, “Street in San Juan.”
Second place — Orie Shafer, oil painting, “Morning Color.”
Third place — Michael Poorman, oil pastel, “Drifting North.”
Runners-up — Larry Kilgore, photography. “Tunnel Vision” and Jerry Hertenstein, acrylic, “Rock, Paper…?”
Directors Awards were presented to:
Sharmalene Gunawardena, photography, “Colorful Streets of Crete.”
Lanna Pendleton Hall, oil, “Eye of the Full Strawberry Moon.”
Lisa Rutledge, oil painting, “Home Soon.”
Caption Awards
Judith Morrill Award — Scott Kilmer, oil painting, “Warmth.”
Garrett State Bank Award — Joel Fremion, fiber collage, “Jan Hus Monument, Prague.”
Garrett Public Library Award — Patrick Cheesebrough, acrylic, “The Three Amigos.”
Student Award — Rachel Bellwood, photography, “Untitled 1.”
Tri Kappa Award — Robert Porreca, sculpture, “Old Friends.”
KPC Media/Garrett Clipper Award — Ronald Patton, photography, “Old and New.”
The show, which brings the arts to life with 2-D and 3-D art submitted by members of the regional art community, will run through Saturday, April 11. Museum hours are Friday 5-8 p.m., Saturday 4-7 p.m. and Sunday 1-4 p.m. and by appointment.
For more information, call 704-5400, visit the website at garrettmuseumofart.org or the museum pages on Facebook and Instagram.
Also of note, the remainder of the museum’s Little Artists programs for the spring and the Spring Break Art Camp have been canceled due to health precautions.
