GARRETT —A basketball shootout on July 4 drew hoopsters of all ages to the court in Eastside Park.
The event is sponsored by Garrett Heritage Days. Winners were determined in age divisions. They include:
Men age 19 and over
1. Chad Griffith 2. (tie) Eric McCartney and Brandon Porter.
Women age 19 and over
1. Bella Hug 2. Alyssa Leach.
Boys 13-18
1. Caiden Langston 2. Isaac Sarrazine.
Girls 13-18
1. Theresa Sarrazine.
Boys 8-12
1. Chance Leach 2. (tie) Braylon Knox and Caden Crabill.
Girls 8-12
1. Ryleigh Sommers.
Boys under 8
1. Kaiden Porter 2. Maddox Weller.
Girls under 8
1. Drew Molargik.
