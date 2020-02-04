GARRETT — Administrators updated the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board about activities in their buildings at their Jan. 27 meeting.
J.E. Ober Elementary Principal Kristi Surfus told board members the first KARE Program for incoming kindergarten students on Jan. 16 had a large turnout. Two more sessions are planned for Feb. 13 and March 5, both at 6 p.m. Children were presented two books, a tool box with supplies and card game at the first session.
Surfus also reported six staff members attended a seminar in Indianapolis focusing on inclusion. The cost was covered by scholarships through the AWS Foundation in Fort Wayne, she said.
NWEA testing was recently completed with hopes to see results soon. Surfus also told board members elementary school teachers are studying various aspects of poverty during professional development time on Wednesdays, using Dr. Ruby Payne’s book, “A Framework for Understanding Poverty.”
Principal Lucas Fielden reported the middle school science fair will be all day, Thursday, with awards presented Friday afternoon. He recognized Garrett student Jude Hoeffel as the winner of the DeKalb County spelling bee. Hoeffel advances to the regional spelling bee March 7 in the Rhinehart Music Center at Purdue University Fort Wayne.
Garrett High School Principal Matt Smith told board members the Encore show choir has been moved up to the large division due to the choir size, putting them in competition with much larger schools. As the smallest school in the division, Smith said it puts them at a disadvantage, “but the kids accept it as a challenge.”
In its first competition of the season two weeks ago at Bellmont, Encore placed as first runner-up, won the caption award for tech crew, and captured the top two awards for overall female soloists. The choir will next appear at the Carroll Invitational this Saturday, and will host the Railroader Rush Invitational on March 14. The choir members will learn on Sunday, March 15 if they qualify for the state finals on March 22, Smith said.
A free preview of the show will be presented at 6 p.m. this Friday in the Performing Arts Center.
Smith said school officials are working on the master schedule for the 2020-2021 school year, with a goal to have 90 percent of students in grades 8-11 making course selections by spring break.
Smith praised the school’s wrestling team for its recent victories in the Northeast Corner Conference and conference tournament. The girls basketball team drew a bye in the upcoming sectional. “Those young ladies have the team to win that tourney,” he said, noting the team’s six losses came by a total of only 20 points.
Smith and Assistant Principal Jake Clifford shared a Habitudes exercise implemented in the high school this year.
Most recently, “Salutes and Snubs” was the topic where respect was the theme. Board members and administrators were given specific identities and participated in a musical chairs activity where participants demonstrated respect to others. The program, offered every three weeks with the entire student body, can be viewed as a natural extension of the Character Counts program previously followed at the school.
Superintendent Tonya Weaver shared that Dr. Katie Jenner, senior education advisor to Gov. Eric Holcomb, visited last week and had “nothing but incredible things to say” about the school district. “(Jenner) is a strong supporter of the work at Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools,” Weaver said.
In personnel matters, the board approved the following hires: Taylor Cool as high school LLC social studies instructor; Keirston Snyder as sixth-grade writing and humanities instructor and Mary Ann Johnson as part-time high school instructional assistant.
The board accepted these resignations: Jayma Guiser as third-grade instructor, Abby Hess as middle school writing and humanities instructor; Brandi Zmyslony as middle school instructional assistant and Angela Tinner as G-K-B Head Start co-lead teacher.
The board also accepted a retirement notice from high school guidance secretary Sue Custer, effective at the conclusion of the school year.
High school coaches hired include: Missy Burgess as assistant softball coach and Jessica Harmes and assistant track coach.
The board approved these resignations: Jake Fielder as girls golf coach; Dustin Sewelin as junior varsity volleyball coach and Shannon Ecenbarger as assistant volleyball coach.
In the middle school positions, Mackenzie Casselman was hired as assistant girls basketball coach and Brittany Murphy resigned as seventh-grade girls basketball coach.
The board approved:
• cancellation of outstanding checks more than two years old;
• a G-K-B interior renovations bid award for wall coverings and flooring;
• GLOBE Regional Student Research Symposium at University of Wisconsin-Madison, Wisconsin;
• fundraisers for the high school boys baseball, softball and alumni programs;
• an Encore show choir fundraiser;
• a Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council fundraiser;
• memorandums of understanding with the Northeastern Center and Ivy Tech:
• updates for Head Start policy of services to pregnant women, revisions of the teacher waivers and correction action plans; and
• grant applications.
Several donations and awards were approved, including $4,100 in donations to the Career Development Program from 10 businesses and industries; $1,078 to the girls basketball program; and $3,750 to G-K-B Head Start from the United Way of DeKalb County for miscellaneous programs.
