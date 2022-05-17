Thank police officers for their service
To the Editor:
Sunday, May 15 was National Peace Officers Memorial Day. President John F. Kennedy signed a bill into law designating May 15 as a special day to lower our flags to half-staff and honor the peace officers that have died in the line of duty.
After serving in the U.S. Army, I was sworn in as a police officer in January 1975. Since that time, over 9,000 police officers have made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting those that they served.
Like most police officers that have served, I can think back on my 42-year career and recall several instances where, but for the grace of God, my name might be engraved on one of the limestone walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. We have had several incidents here in DeKalb County in recent years that we nearly lost police officers.
Of the more than 22,000 officers that have died in the line of duty in our nation’s history, some were from large cities, and some were from very small communities. Evil can appear anywhere and anytime. Police officers do their best to prepare themselves for all circumstances, but the fact is, sometimes evil prevails.
I would ask that you honor those officers that serve your communities and pray for their safety. If you have the opportunity, personally thank an officer for their service. You will never know how much that means to them.
Police officers unfortunately die in the line of duty under many different circumstances, all horrific to their families, friends and co-workers. There is a plaque on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial that makes an important statement, “We Honor These Officers Not For How They Died, But For How They Lived”.
Keith A. Hefner
Garrett
Chief of Police (Retired)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.