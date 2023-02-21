West named to dean’s list
GREENCASTLE — Sydney West of Garrett has been named to DePauw University’s dean’s list for the 2022 fall term.
The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Established in 1837, DePauw University is a liberal arts institution ranked in the top 45 liberal arts colleges in the nation and as the number one liberal arts college in the state of Indiana. DePauw enables students to elevate their academic experience through an intensive, interdisciplinary education.
