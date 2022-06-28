Arrested in
DeKalb County
Allen Fraley, 32, of Lima, Ohio, was arrested at 10:43 p.m. June 16 by Butler Police on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Tristan Conley, 23, of Rome City, was arrested at 11:03 a.m. June 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on various charges, including three felonies and a misdemeanor.
Damon Lewis, 55, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 11:38 p.m. June 17 by Garrett Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Cherie Couchman, 29, of the 6200 block of C.R. 27, Auburn, was arrested at 4:20 a.m. June 18 by Auburn Police on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication, both Class B misdemeanors.
Daniel Painter, 24, of the 900 block of North Van Buren Street, Auburn, was arrested at 5:11 a.m. June 18 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Andrew Riggen, 36, of the 200 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested at 10:08 a.m. June 19 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on felony and misdemeanor charges.
Keanan Connell, 32, of Wilmington, Delaware, was arrested at 3:58 p.m. June 20 by Garrett Police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Leah Kalmbacher, 29, of Wilmington, Delaware, was arrested at 3:58 p.m. June 20 by Garrett Police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Anthony Joyce, 27, of Pittstown, New Jersey, was arrested at 3:58 p.m. June 20 by Garrett Police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kevin Mullane, 28, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested at 3:58 p.m. June 20 by Garrett Police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kesean Richardson, 20, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 7:39 p.m. June 21 by Auburn Police on a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department warrant alleging two Class A charges and one Class B misdemeanor charge.
Lynnette Walker, 52, of the 400 block of Bridge Street, Corunna, was arrested at 12:19 p.m. June 22 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony.
Justin Wilson, 34, of the 200 block of East 5th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:47 p.m. June 23 by Garrett Police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Omar Contreras, 40, of the 100 block of West Cherry Street, Butler, was arrested at 12:54 a.m. June 24 by Auburn Police on a charge of theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
