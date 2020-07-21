Jesse Hand
GARRETT — Jesse Max Hand, 74, of Garrett, died July 13, 2020.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, handled arrangements.
Jeffery Salisbury
GARRETT — Jeffery A. Salisbury, 24, of Garrett, died July 14, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Linda Swank
GARRETT — Linda D. Swank, 72, of Garrett, died July 13, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Merle Troyer
LAOTTO — Merle Lee Troyer, 83, of LaOtto, died July 14, 2020.
Thomas Funeral home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Clyde Osbun
AUBURN — Clyde E. Osbun, 75, of Auburn, died July 15, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Matthew Smith
COLDWATER, Mich. — Matthew Dallas Smith, 61, of Coldwater, Michigan and formerly of Auburn, died July 12, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Alvin Hankey
BUTLER — Alvin O. Hankey, 81, of Butler, died July 15, 2020.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, is handling arrangements.
Marland Bosse Sr.
HAMILTON — Marland E. Bosse Sr., 86, of Hamilton, died July 13, 2020.
Advantage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Highland Park, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.
Carl Kepler
LANSING, Mich. — Carl D. Kepler, 104, of Lansing, Michigan and formerly of Hamilton, died July 9, 2020.
Services will take place at a later date.
Shad Hickey
PLEASANT LAKE — Shad Steven Hickey, 41, of Pleasant Lake, died July 10, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, is handling arrangements.
Carl Gienger
AVILLA — Carl F. Gienger, 78, of Avilla, died July 15, 2020.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
Janis Copeland
KENDALLVILLE — Janis G. Copeland, 93, of Kendallville, died July 13, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Kelly Crump
ALBION — Kelly Michelle Crump, 45, of Albion, died July 10, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Mary Myers
ANGOLA — Mary Elizabeth “Mamie” Myers, 93, of Angola, died July 13, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Robert Rupp
ANGOLA — Robert D. Rupp, 94, of Angola, died July 15, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Judy Weaver
ANGOLA — Judy A. Weaver, 71, of Angola, died July 15, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
William Hooven
FREMONT — William John Hooven, 66, of Fremont, died July 15, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
