Jesse Hand

GARRETT — Jesse Max Hand, 74, of Garrett, died July 13, 2020.

Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, handled arrangements.

Jeffery Salisbury

GARRETT — Jeffery A. Salisbury, 24, of Garrett, died July 14, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Linda Swank

GARRETT — Linda D. Swank, 72, of Garrett, died July 13, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Merle Troyer

LAOTTO — Merle Lee Troyer, 83, of LaOtto, died July 14, 2020.

Thomas Funeral home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

Clyde Osbun

AUBURN — Clyde E. Osbun, 75, of Auburn, died July 15, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Matthew Smith

COLDWATER, Mich. — Matthew Dallas Smith, 61, of Coldwater, Michigan and formerly of Auburn, died July 12, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Alvin Hankey

BUTLER — Alvin O. Hankey, 81, of Butler, died July 15, 2020.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, is handling arrangements.

Marland Bosse Sr.

HAMILTON — Marland E. Bosse Sr., 86, of Hamilton, died July 13, 2020.

Advantage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Highland Park, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.

Carl Kepler

LANSING, Mich. — Carl D. Kepler, 104, of Lansing, Michigan and formerly of Hamilton, died July 9, 2020.

Services will take place at a later date.

Shad Hickey

PLEASANT LAKE — Shad Steven Hickey, 41, of Pleasant Lake, died July 10, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, is handling arrangements.

Carl Gienger

AVILLA — Carl F. Gienger, 78, of Avilla, died July 15, 2020.

Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.

Janis Copeland

KENDALLVILLE — Janis G. Copeland, 93, of Kendallville, died July 13, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Kelly Crump

ALBION — Kelly Michelle Crump, 45, of Albion, died July 10, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Mary Myers

ANGOLA — Mary Elizabeth “Mamie” Myers, 93, of Angola, died July 13, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Robert Rupp

ANGOLA — Robert D. Rupp, 94, of Angola, died July 15, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Judy Weaver

ANGOLA — Judy A. Weaver, 71, of Angola, died July 15, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

William Hooven

FREMONT — William John Hooven, 66, of Fremont, died July 15, 2020.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.

