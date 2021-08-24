Varsity Boys Soccer
Garrett boys defeat Panthers
GARRETT — Garrett’s boys soccer team scored all of its goals in the second half to rally from a 2-0 halftime deficit and defeat Prairie Heights 5-2 in a Northeast Corner Conference match at Garrett Aug. 16.
Chase Leech had three goals and an assist to lead the Railroaders in their season opener.
Brady Heltsey and Josh Thrush each had a goal for Garrett. Joey Silva and Jasen Bailey each had an assist. Nick Barden made three saves in goal.
Garrett boys shut out Lakeland
LAGRANGE — Brady Heltsey scored twice, and Jasen Bailey and Chase Leech netted one each as Garrett’s boys soccer team defeated host Lakeland 4-0 Thursday. Heltsey and Peyton Simmons had one assist each. Nick Barden recorded the shutout.
Varsity Girls Soccer
Eagles soar past Garrett girls
GARRETT — Visiting Columbia City scored six second-half goals on the way to a 9-1 win over Garrett’s girls soccer team Thursday.
Courtney Tobin and Joey Stinson netted three goals each, and Stinson added an assist for the Eagles. Freshman Addison Baxter found the back of the net twice.
Sophomore Katie Bolinger added one goal score for Columbia City.
Freshman Piper Owsley registered Garrett’s goal.
Varsity Volleyball
Garrett defeats Churubusco
CHURUBUSCO — Garrett gave Taylor Smith her first coaching victory on Thursday by defeating Northeast Corner Conference rival Churubusco 25-18, 25-22, 18-25, 25-20.
Morgan Ostrowski had 23 kills, three block assists and a solo block for the Railroaders (1-1, 1-1 NECC). Taylor Gerke had 27 assists, nine digs, seven kills, three aces and a solo block.
Kyana Martinez had six digs, four kills, three aces, three assists and two block assists. Kinleigh Smith had eight digs and three aces.
Varsity Cross Country
Garrett teams run at Norwell
OSSIAN — Garrett’s boys finished second and the Railroader girls were seventh at the Norwell Invitational Aug. 14.
In the boys’ race, Tanner McMain finished second, Luke Coffman was 14th, Gavin Weller was 15th and Nathan Presswood was 16th.
In the girls’ race, Nataley Armstrong finished seventh.
Garrett runs at DeKalb
WATERLOO — Garrett’s cross country teams competed at the nonscoring DeKalb Invitational Aug. 17.
In the girls’ race, Nataley Armstrong finished fifth. Aida Haynes was 22nd overall.
In the boys’ race, Tanner McMain placed fourth. Luke Coffman was 13th and Nathan Presswood was 21st.
Varsity Girls Golf
Railroader girls beat Panthers
HOWE — Garrett’s girls golf team defeated Prairie Heights 203-287 Wednesday.
Abby Weaver was the medalist, shooting a 41. Sophia Ruble shot 50. Courtney Barse and Kaitlyn Bergman each shot rounds of 56. Halle Hathaway shot 63.
