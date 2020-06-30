GARRETT — St. Joseph Preschool, 301 W. Houston St., has received a $10,000 grant from Early Learning Indiana.
The grant was awarded from the $15 million Come Back Stronger Fund, supported by Lilly Endowment, to reinforce Indiana’s of high-quality early learning opportunities, especially for the state’s most vulnerable children.
St. Joseph Preschool will use the grant funds to support safety-related expenses and challenges as it continues to serve families in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The health and safety of our children, families and staff is our top priority,” said St. Joseph Preschool Principal Jenny Enrietto. “In order for our community to come back stronger from the pandemic, high-quality child care is extremely important, and we’re committed to supporting families who need child care by providing a safe and educational environment.”
Because of social distancing and safety protocols, St. Joseph Preschool is investing in individualized learning kits for each child. The center is adding a dishwasher to sterilize dishware, toys, and learning items and a washer and dryer to aid in cleaning children’s clothing.
The preschool also invested in an electrostatic spray system to make cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing more efficient. The grant from Early Learning Indiana and the Come Back Stronger Fund will help pay for those additional learning kits, the new appliances and the electrostatic spray system.
“The pandemic has shone a light on the critical role early care and education providers play in our society,” said Early Learning Indiana President and CEO Maureen Weber. “Families need quality child care in order to go back to work, and children need safe and engaging environments to grow and learn. We’re grateful to St. Joseph Preschool’s commitment to providing high-quality child care, and we’re excited to see what they and the other 154 providers do with their Come Back Stronger Fund grants.”
Early Learning Indiana awarded a total of $2,341,000 to 155 providers in this first round of grant awards. St. Joseph Preschool was required to submit a narrative on how it would use the grant funds and serve children from vulnerable populations, as well as meet the following criteria:
• Be a licensed and registered center, ministry or family child care home provider in Indiana in good standing;
• Be an approved CCDF or On My Way Pre-K provider or a provider that otherwise serves children from vulnerable family populations, defined as households at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level;
• Operate as a Paths to Quality Level 3 or 4, or as a Paths to Quality Level 2 with a demonstrated commitment to achieving a higher level of program quality; and
• Serve children ages 0-5.
Early child care organizations can still apply for a Come Back Stronger Fund grant at earlylearningin.org/comebackstronger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.