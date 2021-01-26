Arrested in
DeKalb County
Percy Dance, 39, of the 4400 block of Strathdon Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:58 p.m. Jan. 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a probation violation.
Wesley Dennison, 22, of the 100 block of Franklin Street, Garrett, was arrested at 8:54 a.m. Jan. 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for a charge of domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony.
Osiris Solis Guerrero, 36, of the 7000 block of Forest View Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:29 p.m. Jan. 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating without being licensed, a Class C misdemeanor.
Elstanley Willis, 27, of the 4400 block of Holton Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:03 a.m. Jan. 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Michael Jones, 38, of the 400 block of Chriswell Run, Avilla, was arrested at 11:40 a.m. Jan. 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant a Community Corrections violation.
Ashley B. Getts, 34, of the 400 block of C.R. 61, Hamilton, was arrested at 2:51 a.m. Jan. 14 by the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Dustin Hardesty, 33, of the 100 block of Lockhart Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 6:47 p.m. Jan. 14 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Anthony Harper, 37, of the 1900 block of Oakland Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5:17 p.m. Jan. 15 by Garrett Police on a DeKalb County warrant alleging possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; false identity statement, a Class A misdemeanor; invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor; counterfeiting, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and operating a motor vehicle having never received a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Dakota Powell, 25, of the 6300 block of Nina Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:21 p.m. Jan. 15 by Auburn Police on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Kyle Sanzo, 33, of Northcrest Mobile Home Park, Butler, was arrested at 10:11 p.m. Jan. 15 by Butler Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Quinton Hanes, 22, of the 3000 block of Southway Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:34 a.m. Jan. 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jaden Wallen, 19, of the 300 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 4:32 a.m. Jan. 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of illegal possession, consumption or transportation of alcohol by a minor, a Class C misdemeanor.
Dustin Ashby, 41, of the 1100 block of North Dewey Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11:08 p.m. Jan. 16 by Auburn Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.
Chayleigh Gressett, 29, of the 600 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:37 a.m. Jan. 17 by Auburn Police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Vance Jackson, 39, of the 100 block of West 4th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 3:11 a.m. Jan. 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Bryce Gordon, 30, of the 3900 block of C.R. 4, Waterloo, was arrested at 2:41 a.m. Jan. 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Dustin Wilcox, 36, of the 1300 block of Dennison Lane, Auburn, was arrested at 10:21 p.m. Jan. 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Alex Garrison, 18, of the 100 block of Washington Street, St. Joe, was arrested Jan. 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating a motor vehicle never having received a valid license, a Class C misdemeanor.
