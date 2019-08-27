Volleyball
Season officially begins
The 2019 volleyball season has officially begun. The Lady Railroaders finished last season 28-8, 7-4, 5th in NECC.
The Garrett squad lost senior Lexi Baver from last year’s team.
Garrett racked up the most wins in the area last year, but finished near the middle of the pack in its own league. Nevertheless, it improved its record by 14 games from two years ago, and with plenty of young talent remaining from that team which played in the sectional final.
The junior duo of Logan Smith and Emma Hirchak will continue to spur the Railroaders’ resurgence.
Smith guided the Railroaders to much of their success with 96 aces — a number that also led the area and was 15th overall in the state. Smith also led Garrett in kills (356) and digs (261). Hirchak was quietly one of the most productive players in the area, leading her team in assists (373) and finishing second in every other statistical category.
With plenty of roster turnover above them, the Railroaders are primed to make a run for the NECC crown this fall.
Garrett sweeps PH in NECC action
GARRETT — The Railroaders swept the Panthers 25-23, 25-21, 25-21 on Aug. 20.
Garrett was led by Morgan Ostrowski with 10 kills, followed by Logan Smith at nine and Emma Hirchak with six.
Ostrowski also scored four aces, Kierra Richards led the team with 10 digs and Smith finished with 12 assists.
Garrett downs ’Busco
CHURUBUSCO — Garrett defeated Churubusco 25-19, 25-23, 25-15 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday.
Logan Smith had 15 digs, 15 assists, 10 kills and put all 17 serves in play for the Railroaders (2-0, 2-0 NECC). Emma Hirchak and Morgan Ostrowski each had eight kills and six block assists. Ostrowski also had 14 digs while Hirchak had seven digs and 11 assists.
Melanie Geiger had 13 digs and two aces for the Eagles (1-2, 0-1). Katy Krider had nine digs and three aces. Hannah Boersma had 13 assists and five digs. Madi Gaff had six kills, and Mariah Hosted also had three aces.
Girls Golf Garrett downed by Leo Lions
GARRETT — Garrett fell to Leo 189-230 Tuesday at Garrett Country Club. Senior Anna Munson was medalist with a 41 to lead the Lions.
Sarah Cooper had 51 and Abby Weaver shot 54 to pace the Railroaders. Garrett also had 61 from Madison Flaugh, 64 from Jess Culbertson and 69 from Courtney Barse.
Heights tops Garrett
HOWE — Prairie Heights defeated Garrett 206-214 in a Northeast Corner Conference match on the front nine at Cedar Lake Golf Course Wednesday.
The Panthers were balanced with their top four scores in the low 50s, led by Haylee Henderson’s 50. Renae Meek shot 51, Amelia Johnston had 52 and Madison Kain had 53. Kennedy Myers scored 52.
Railroader Sarah Cooper was medalist with a 47, and teammate Abby Cooper fired a 48. Garrett also had 55 from Madison Flaugh, 64 from Courtney Barse and 67 by Jess Culbertson.
Boys Cross Country Lots of experience returning
The Railroaders return a lot of experience from last year’s team. As a freshman last season, Tanner McMain was their best runner on a team and finished sixth at the NECC Meet.
Garrett also brings back Romano Ritenour, Jarrett Bailey and Seth Montoya, who were all contributors to the 2018 team.
Newcomers include Tyler Gater, Landon Davis and Andrew Molargik.
Girls Cross Country Strong core returning
The Railroader girls return a strong core for the 2019 season. Nataley Armstrong was a semistate qualifier, where she finished in 75th. She was one of the last individuals to qualify for the semistate after finishing 32nd at the West Noble Regional.
Also back are Madilyn Malcolm and Valencia Placencia. Both qualified for the regional.
All three finished in the top 20 at the NECC Meet, where they finished in second place as a team. They tied Angola with 67 points, but the Hornets’ sixth runner finished ahead of Garrett’s.
Other returners include Samantha DeWitt, Emma Kioski and Chloe Rayle. The newcomers are Aida Haynes, Samantha Liechty, Ava O’Connor and Kirsten Vaughan.
Boys Soccer Railroaders too much for PH
GARRETT — Garrett started its 2019 season with a 10-2 victory over Northeast Corner Conference rival Prairie Heights on Aug. 19. The Railroaders led 6-1 at the half.
Josh Thrush had three goals to lead Garrett, who outshot the Panthers 21-9. Kenan Kennedy and Zak Klopfenstein each had two goals and an assist. Blake Ratcliffe a pitched in a goal and an assist.
Creigh Dircksen had two assists for the Railroaders, and Thomas Loeffler had a goal. Isaac Thrush, Trevor Armstrong and Caleb Shirk had an assist apiece.
Kaleb Samons and Nick Barden shared time in goal for Garrett. Samons made five saves and Barden made two stops.
For Heights, Austin Helmick scored in the first half on an assist from Jaycee Malone and Logan Manprasert tallied off a corner kick from Gavin Roberts.
Conner Keeslar played in goal in the first half for the Panthers and made two saves. Collin Keeslar manned the net in the second half and made six stops.
Garrett falls to East Noble
GARRETT — East Noble’s Michael Klein did his job on five separate occasions against the Railroaders Garrett (1-1, 1-0 NECC) scoring all of the goals for his team in a 5-1 win on Aug. 20.
Klein scored his first goal 25 minutes into the first half, which was too long for Hood.
The Knights (1-0) moved the ball quickly up field after a goal kick. The ball found the feet of Klein and he took over from there. He dribbled around a Garrett defender, making a move to his right before shooting at the net and past the keeper.
Two minutes later, the same play happen again with East Noble quickly transitioning the ball up field to Mohammad Abdullah, who kicked the ball in front of the goal. A Garrett defender tried to clear the ball out but it ricocheted to Klein, who turned and scored his second goal.
“Midfield is our key with finding our forwards. Garrett’s a tough team. They came out hard, and they played hard to keep us on our toes,” head coach Ethan Hood said. “But in the end, they got tired and our talent took over.”
Less than three minutes into the second half, Klein completed the hat trick with another goal. A steal in the Garrett box ten minutes later led to an easy goal for Klein for his fourth.
Then, after a goal by Garrett’s Kenan Kennedy made it 4-1, Klein added one more for good measure on an assist from Amin Abdullah.
Garrett struggled with keeping possession of the ball as East Noble put a lot of pressure on the Railroaders’ back line all game long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.