To the editor,
I wholeheartedly endorse the reelection of Mayor Todd Fiandt.
I’ve seen him over the last four years show exceptional leadership skills. He came into the position of mayor with goals and great intentions to benefit our community. He has systematically worked with the city employees and other agencies to achieve them. I’ve seen our roads repaired and new sidewalks redone under his direction. I’ve also seen new businesses come into the city as well as existing businesses thrive.
I am also impressed with his openness to meeting with the public. He has been very welcoming to anyone who walks in his door at his barbershop or in his office at City Hall. He has made his personal cell phone number available to anyone that may have questions or concerns. He really is a mayor who listens to the people of Garrett.
Todd Fiandt has the experience, dedication and drive to continue to move the city of Garrett in a positive direction. He is easily the better candidate for the job.
Bobby Diederich
Garrett
