Varsity Golf
Garrett second at Bruin Invite
FORT WAYNE — Garrett’s varsity golf team placed second at the Bruin Invitational at Colonial Oaks April 16.
The Railroaders finished with a 345 score. Individually, Carter Demske placed third with a 76. Logan Borns finished seventh with 84, and Isaac Wright tied for 14th at 89. Thomas Loeffler had a 96.
Heritage won the meet with a 329 score.
Varsity Baseball
Railroaders blank Falcons
BENTON — Garrett pitcher Luke Byers allowed three hits in a 5-0 win over Fairfield on Wednesday.
Byers tossed a complete game with nine strikeouts.
Peyton Simmons, Aaden Lytle, and Graham Kelham each had two hits for the Railroaders. Lytle had a pair of doubles and a run batted in.
Garrett shuts out Angola 8-0
ANGOLA — The Garrett baseball team improved to 5-0 in NECC play after an 8-0 win at Angola Thursday.
Kail Baughman tossed a complete game shutout for the Railroaders. He gave up five hits and had 10 strikeouts.
Graham Kelham and Jacob Molargik and Trey Richards had two hits each. Kelham and Richards each doubled.
Railroaders thump East Noble
GARRETT — Host Garrett pounded out 13 hits, scoring nine times in the fourth inning, on the way to a 10-2 win over East Noble Saturday.
Kail Baughman had a huge day for the Railroaders, belting two home runs and driving in five runs. He hit a solo home run in the third and connected for a grand slam in the fourth.
Graham Kelham, Jaxson Nodine and Aiden Orth had two hits each for Garrett. One of Nodine’s hits was a double. Kelham drove in two runs.
Luke Holcomb pitched the first five innings, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out nine. Kelham struck out five batters in two innings of relief.
Varsity Softball
Fairfield defeats Garrett
BENTON — Host Fairfield pounded out 18 hits in a 14-4, five-inning win over Garrett Wednesday.
After a scoreless first for each team, the Falcons scored seven times in the second, once in the third, four times in the fourth and twice in the fifth. Garrett scored three runs in the third and one in the fourth.
Stella Mix had a triple and drove in two runs for Garrett and Mackenzie Smith added a single and a double. Laney Miller picked up two singles. Kaitlyn Bergman also singled.
Garrett rally denied at Angola
ANGOLA — Garrett loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh inning but lost 6-4 to Angola Thursday.
Halle Hathaway, Emma LaPato, Laney Miller and Mackenzie Smith had two hits each. Kyana Martinez had a double. Stella Mix also had a hit for the Railroaders.
Angola led 2-0 after the second, with single runs in the first and second. Garrett (2-5) scored four times in the fifth, but Angola responded with four in its half of the inning.
Kaitlyn Bergman pitched a complete game for the Railroaders, allowing eight hits. She struck out eight and walked two.
