Arrested in DeKalb County
Tia Cooper, 31, of the 00 block of 5157 C.R. 56, Auburn, was arrested at 4:33 p.m. Aug. 31 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charges of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jason O’Connor, 49, of the 400 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 6:17 p.m. Aug. 31 by Garrett Police on a warrant alleging a Community Corrections violation.
Devin Hickman, 18, of the 4100 block of C.R. 39, Auburn, was arrested at 1:23 a.m. Sept. 1 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; illegal possession consumption or transportation of alcohol by a minor, a Class C misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Bryan Zecca, 19, of the 900 block of North Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 3:14 a.m. Sept. 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor and illegal possession consumption or transportation of alcohol by a minor, a Class C misdemeanor.
Anthony Profitt, 63, of the 5100 block of C.R. 19, Garrett, was arrested at 5:14 p.m. Sept. 1 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger under 18, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Dylan White, 20, of the 100 block of West Cherry Street, Butler, was arrested at 11:40 p.m. Sept. 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on chargesof possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and illegal possession of an alcoholic beverage, a Class C misdemeanor.
Roy Jarnagin, 51, of the 200 block of East Keyser Street, Garrett, was arrested at 11:53 a.m. Sept. 2 by Garrett Police on a warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tyler Day, 20, of the 800 block of East 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 5:47 p.m. Sept. 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Daniel Beavers, 27, of the 500 block of West Liberty Street, Butler, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. Sept. 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from Williams County, Ohio, for an unspecified charge.
Joshua Snider, 25, of East Edgewater Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 10 p.m. Sept. 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Joshua Carnahan, 42, of the 4300 block of C.R. 55, Auburn, was arrested at 2:56 p.m. Sept. 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of child molesting, a Level 1 felony.
Joseph Klett, 43, of the 1500 block of Urban Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 6:08 p.m. Sept. 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with two counts of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Brock Wallace, 28, of the 200 block of West Pearl Street, Ashley, was arrested Sept. at 10:19 a.m. by Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Robert Galbraith, 36, of the 200 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested at 5 p.m. Sept. 5 by Auburn Police on a charge of residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
Anthony Combs, 39, of the 5800 block of Kimberly Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:33 p.m. Sept. 6 by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor.
Joshua Patton, 37, of the 1100 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested at 8:54 p.m. Sept. 6 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Michael Placencia, 52, of the 4000 block of C.R. 40-A, Auburn, was arrested at 3:35 p.m. Sept. 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and theft, a Level 6 felony.
Nick Carunchia, 30, of Muncie, was arrested at 10:27 a.m. Sept. 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine as a Level 5 and Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating without proof of financial responsibility with a prior offense, a Class C misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.