GARRETT — A Garrett native’s quest to hike the 2,650-mile Pacific Crest Trail from Mexico to Canada last summer reached its pinnacle earlier this month.
Logan DeMarco, a 2010 Garrett graduate and now of Denver, his girlfriend, Willow Wunsch, and his shelter cat, Shere Khan, rescued five years ago from the DeKalb Humane Shelter, set off on Memorial Day.
The trek began with 700 miles through the triple-digit heat of the California desert, the high Sierras ending near Lake Tahoe, and beautiful mountain peaks of Oregon and Washington on a trip that takes about five months in snow-free weather.
Wildfires and closed trails delayed the hikers, who reached the United States/Canadian border on Oct. 7, only a few days past their goal of Oct. 1 when weather has the potential of turning nasty in Washington.
Things were going pretty much on schedule the first three months of the trip.
On Aug. 27, the hikers crossed into Ashland, Oregon, at mile marker 1,730. Their timing was perfect, as they moved north just as the trail was beginning to close down due to the California wildfires. From there, they hiked north to Crater Lake to resupply.
DeMarco provided regular updates about their journey on social media.
On Sept. 5, DeMarco posted the weather was beginning to cool down at night, but still beautiful along the rim at Crater Lake.
“We’ve been noticing a lot more hikers and weekenders,” he wrote. It had not occurred to them it was Labor Day weekend.
“We spent the better half of the afternoon sitting on the bank of one of the thousands of clear Oregon lakes, daydreaming and listening to the birds,” DeMarco wrote in another entry. Plans were to continue the next day to Bend, Oregon, near mile marker 2,000.
Their plans came to a halt when the hikers jumped off the trail near Sisters, Oregon when wildfires that been under control worsened due to high winds. The trail was closed for about 40 miles, along with several roads.
They skipped about 240 miles to the Mount Hood/Trout Lake area and continued north for several days. At times, the weather was smoky, but when it cleared, they were amazed with the pristine beauty around them, especially the Golden Larch trees native to Washington state.
“People thought we there just to see the trees,” DeMarco said, as tourists drive for miles to see them during the fall. “We just got lucky.”
Their timing was also fortunate, having reached the finish line in at the Canadian border just missing a hard 7-inch snowfall the next day.
Spending weeks and months along a trail, hikers hear of others as they move along the trail.
“People talk. There is a line of communication somehow, everybody knows who is out there,” DeMarco said.
“You hear names and eventually, if out there long enough, you eventually meet some of the people,” Wunsch said.
DeMarco said they were known as the “Cat People” with Shere Khan hitching a ride on his back for all but about a dozen miles of the trail. The feline became a bit spoiled, enjoying attention and treats from other hikers.
After finishing the trail, they bought a 1996 Subaru Outback in Seattle and loaded up for the trip back to Denver.
The cat who was complacent on the hiking trail yelled most of the drive back in the SUV. When DeMarco and Wunsch paid a visit to Garrett last week to visit family, Shere Khan stayed behind in Colorado.
DeMarco’s parents, Shane and Christine DeMarco of Garrett, and other family members all over the country followed the hikers’ progress along the trail. DeMarco said they received messages from friends they haven’t heard from since high school.
While in Garrett, Christine DeMarco kept busy cooking and baking pies, cookies and breads to beef up the pair who lost 10-15 pounds apiece during the journey.
DeMarco said he had gained back some of the weight. “Our bodies still think we need 4,000 calories per day and we could eat whatever we want,” he laughed.
His mom treated them to pedicures before heading back to Denver midweek. After weeks of blisters and callouses, Wunsch hoped the nail technician “would not be too horrified” of the condition of their feet.
Before setting out from Campo, California, Wunsch buzzed her long hair, while DeMarco began growing a beard. He will be shaving before returning to his job as a nurse for a community corrections center next week, while Wunsch’s hair has since grown out to a chin-length bob.
They praise DeMarco’s sister, Fallon, who lives in Denver for being their support crew along the way. She dropped them off in Campo to begin the trip and helped organize and send supplies in 10 boxes for the hikers to pick up at post offices along the trail route.
Due to detours, some of the boxes were not picked up at a few post offices but will be returned after 30 days to their former address.
“(Fallon) kept us alive. She did a lot for us,” DeMarco said.
Looking back, there were amazing views but some scary places along the trail.
At a couple spots in the Sierras, they inched along the edge of a trail with a sheer drop on the other side.
“We were hiking at night, naturally, when it was hot out,” DeMarco said. “You could tell there was a trail moving on,” at some points following a goat path while wearing a head lamp to light the way.
“When you look down and it stays dark, it’s a little scary,” Wunsch said.
The Pacific Crest Trail is a long-distance hiking and equestrian trail closely aligned with the highest portions of the Cascade and Sierra Nevada mountain ranges. It avoids civilization and covers scenic and pristine mountainous terrain with few roads. The trail lies 100 to 150 miles east of the U.S. Pacific Coast, so the hikers have only a brief view of the coastal skyline near Los Angeles along the way.
The Pacific Crest Trail is part of the Triple Crown of U.S. hiking trails that total 7,900 miles in 22 states, including Appalachian and Continental Divide trails. Due to COVID-19, the Pacific Crest association is not recognizing hikers this year. Only 100 or so hikers have earned the honor for completing all three.
“It still counts for us,” Wunsch said. “We walked every step.”
“We did everything we could,” DeMarco added. “I feel bad for (Willow). She is trying to Triple Crown and there’s a big plaque you get, but you have to be recognized (by all of the trail associations).”
“I don’t need a plaque to tell me I walked 2,600 miles,” Wunsch said with a bit of disappointment in her voice. “Nobody can take away from what you have done.”
Should they decide for a do-over on the Pacific Crest Trail sometime in the future, they plan to start out a month earlier to avoid the desert heat. If finances are in good shape, the duo plan to hike the Continental Divide Trail from New Mexico through Colorado, Wyoming and Montana next year.
