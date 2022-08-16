INDIANAPOLIS — Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov to discover any unclaimed money.
“I’m inviting all Hoosiers to take a moment to search for unclaimed property and money,” Rokita said. “It’s a great time for Hoosiers to recover what is rightfully theirs.”
In 2021, Rokita’s office returned over $48 million in unclaimed property to its rightful owners. This year alone, the office has returned over $26 million.
Recovering unclaimed property is safe, secure, and simple. Search for your name at the IndianaUnclaimed.gov database.
Indiana is the only state where the attorney general oversees unclaimed property, and Rokita recommends Hoosiers follow these tips to keep track of their assets:
• Keep a record of all bank accounts;
• Indicate your interest in and awareness of all accounts by contacting the holder at least once every three years;
• Record all stock certificates and be sure to cash all dividends received;
• Record all utility deposits, including telephone, cable, and electricity deposits;
• Cash all checks promptly no matter how small;
• Update your address with all businesses when you move; and
• Talk to loved ones about any safe deposit boxes you own.
Once unclaimed property is in its custody, the Unclaimed Property Division at Rokita’s office conducts outreach efforts to locate the rightful owners or heirs.
Individuals and/or businesses have 25 years to claim money once it is reported to the Unclaimed Property Division.
Over $700 million remains to be claimed, so find what you may be missing at IndianaUnclaimed.gov or text CLAIM to 46220 to search your name, family or business.
People can also contact the Unclaimed Property Division at 1-866-462-5246 or updmail@atg.in.gov or like and/or follow the Unclaimed Property Division on Facebook.
