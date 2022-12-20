FORT WAYNE — Registration is open for Science Central’s winter break camps, which will be held Dec. 27-30 and Jan. 3-6.
Both camps are open to ages 5-11. Children are welcome to attend one or both camps.
The December session, titled “Making STEAM To Move Forward,” will highlight the intersection of art and science. Subjects for the week include:
Dec. 27: Learn about the science of sound by making and jamming out on instruments.
Dec. 28: Explore the science behind visual art, learning about light and color.
Dec. 29: Discover how the human body moves and receives energy. A session with a yoga professional will test campers’ reflexes.
Dec. 30: Dive into the science of design, creating with 3D printers.
The January session, titled “Science Sampler,” will explore a variety of science types. Subjects for the week include:
Jan. 3: Campers will whirl up a hurricane and simulate an earthquake as they learn about the wild side of meteorology.
Jan. 4: Learn about Earth’s stellar neighbors, from the moon to Mars, during this deep dive into astronomy.
Jan. 5: Engineer houses for the three little pigs as part of a day dedicated to storybook science.
Jan. 6: Mix up colorful, slimy chemical concoctions and step into the mind of a mad scientist.
Each camp day will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with check-in starting at 8:30 a.m.
To register, visit Science Central’s website, sciencecentral.org.
Winter break camps are presented by Trine University. The December session is supported by the Indiana Arts Commission.
About Science Central: Science Central, a not-for-profit 501©(3) organization, has provided a hands-on fun learning environment for more than 25 years. Through our 200+ exhibits, school tours, distance learning programs and weekend public events, we bring the excitement of science and technology to over 140,000 children and adults annually.
Science Central is located at 1950 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne. For more information, contact Science Central at 424-2400 or visit sciencecentral.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.