Arrested in Noble County
Steven J. Lester, 33, of the 2200 block of C.R. 50, Auburn, was arrested at noon April 1 by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation.
Arrested in DeKalb County
Donald Johnston, 36, of the 2000 block of U.S. 6, Waterloo, was arrested at 4:31 p.m. March 31 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation.
Billi Robinson, 48, of the 2100 block of Eden Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:56 p.m. March 31 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Michael Mahannah, 56, of the 100 block of West 1st Street, Auburn, was arrested at 1 p.m. April 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a domestic battery charge, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jarod Emerick, 33, of the 400 block of North James Street, Butler, was arrested at 1 p.m. April 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging non-support of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony.
Skyle Ringer, 34, of the 600 block of West 20th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 5 a.m. April 2 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney alleging operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jonathan Diehm, 45, of Kendallville, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. April 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony, a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Robert Galbraith, 37, of the 200 block of South Orchard Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. April 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on charges of residential entry and false statement, both Level 6 felonies.
James Mock, 32, of the 1000 block of Buckskin Road, Hicksville, Ohio, was arrested at 3:23 a.m. April 3 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Edward Ward, 66, of the 6700 block of C.R. 63, Spencerville, was arrested at 4:41 a.m. April 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
Kyle Yoquelet, 29, of the 500 block of Meadows Lane, Waterloo, was arrested at 4:41 a.m. April 3 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Scott Martin, 45, of the 3300 block of S.R. 1, Butler, was arrested at 12:58 a.m. April 4 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Michael Damron, 21, of the 400 block of Walnut Street, Butler, was arrested at 3:24 p.m. April 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant, alleging sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony.
Andrew Weber, 19, of the 100 block of East Maple Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 9:56 a.m. April 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging molesting, a Level 3 felony.
Rita Spillers, 52, of the 800 block of C.R. 9-A, Corunna, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. April 5 by Auburn Police on a charge of maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony.
Patricia Roberts, 32, of the 6500 block of C.R. 7-A, Garrett, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. April 5 by Auburn Police on a charge of visiting a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor.
Carl Boese, 40, of the 800 block of C.R. 9-A, Corunna, was arrested at 4:35 p.m. April 5 by Auburn Police on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Roger Boese, 63, of the 800 block of C.R. 9-A, Corunna, was arrested at 4:35 p.m. April 5 by Auburn Police on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Justin Handshoe, 34, of the 600 block of North Wayne Street, Angola, was arrested at 4:50 p.m. April 5 by Auburn Police on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a syringe and maintaining a common nuisance, both Level 6 felonies.
Tyler DePriest, 33, of the 200 block of South Cleveland Street, Auburn, was arrested at 10:09 p.m. April 5 by Auburn Police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
