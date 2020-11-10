107 W. Houston St.
357-5485
Book Club
The library’s book clubs have resumed in-person meetings while practicing social distancing and wearing masks.
The afternoon book club meets at 1 p.m. the first Thursday of each month. The evening book club meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month.
The afternoon book club is reading “Family Tree” by Barbara Delinsky. The evening book club is reading “The Beautiful No” by Sheri Salata.
New members are welcome. Copies of these books are available at the upstairs circulation desk.
Virtual Story Time
While in-house story time sessions are not available, the Garrett Public Library offers virtual story time sessions at 10 a.m. Wednesdays and at 7 p.m. Thursdays. Links will be posted on the library’s Facebook page.
Craft bags for monthly crafts in the Wednesday story time are available while supplies last.
Virtual yoga classes
Each week, Christine leads new restorative, chair and intermediate yoga videos. The videos are shared on YouTube by searching Garrett Public Library Yoga and the library’s Facebook page.
Adult virtual crafting kits
Each month, the library will post two adult craft how-to video’s on Facebook, YouTube and its website.
Supply kits are available at the upstairs circulation desk. Videos and kits are released at different times throughout the month. Like the library on Facebook to have them show up on your feed.
Supplies are limited and given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
Free Little Library
With a generous donation by Church at Garrett, the Garrett Public Library has a Free Little Library.
The Free Little Library is located near the west entrance. No library card is required. Visitors may take any books they have an interest.
Gently used books may be donated as space permits.
Garrett Public Library staff will periodically refresh and restock the Free Little Library.
Please note this is not the drop box to return library materials. The library’s drop box is located further south in the parking lot and is silver.
Guidelines updated
The library has resumed normal hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Patrons and staff are required to wear face masks and maintain appropriate social distancing.
Curbside pickup will be available upon request only. The library requests returns still be placed in the drop box. Materials will be quarantined for 24 hours before being checked in. Fines will not accrue during this time.
Meeting and study rooms are available for reservation.
