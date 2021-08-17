Arrested in
LaGrange County
Gary Chaffins, 33, of the 500 block of North Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested Friday, Aug. 6 on a warrant.
Jerry Melchi, 40, of the 100 block of North Taylor Road, Garrett, was arrested Friday, Aug. 6 on a warrant.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
David Goble, 26, of the 9300 block of East Baseline Road, Avilla, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Aug. 3 by Garrett Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kyle Garrett, 34, of the 800 block of South York Street, Albion, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Aug. 3 by Garrett Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Jayson Schaefer, 31, of the 300 block of East Railroad Street, Garrett, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Aug. 3 by Garrett Police on a charge of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony.
Rayne Elkins, 33, of Angola, was arrested at 11 p.m. Aug. 3 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor, and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Morgan Cusick, 23, of the 700 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:45 p.m. Aug. 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Gary Chaffins, 33, of the 500 block of North Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:50 p.m. Aug. 4 by Garrett Police on a LaGrange County warrant.
Jeffery Sproat, 63, of the 100 block of North Union Street, Garrett, was arrested at 9:52 p.m. Aug. 5 by Garrett Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Regina Brock, 34, of the 500 block of East Main Street, Butler, was arrested at 12:50 p.m. Aug. 6 by Butler Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Tawanna Young, 36, of the 300 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was arrested at 6:02 a.m. Aug. 7 by Auburn Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Haley Fitch, 31, of the 1500 block of Urban Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. Aug. 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Tyler Mobley, 30, of the 500 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested at 11:27 p.m. Aug. 8 by Auburn Police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Floyd Mason, 52, of the 1800 block of Hazel Street, Auburn, was arrested at 8:57 a.m. Aug. 9 by Auburn Police on a charge of public indecency, a Class C misdemeanor.
David Hicks, 41, of the 300 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:27 a.m. Aug. 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Clint Hess, 43, of the 6800 block of C.R. 44, Butler, was arrested at 4:54 p.m. Aug. 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Johnathan Atkinson, 20, of the 200 block of Elm Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 1:37 p.m. Aug. 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Sydney Schaefer, 31, of the 100 block of North Indiana Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 12:25 a.m. Aug. 11 by Auburn Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Megan Jordan, 32, of the 1900 block of C.R. 60, Auburn, was arrested at 9:14 a.m. Aug. 11 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony and driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Rick Radler, 28, of the 100 block of Pointe Street, Garrett, was arrested at 3:40 p.m. Aug. 11 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Eric Guillemette, 34, of the 100 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, was arrested at 4:42 p.m. Aug. 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Austin Wakeman, 27, of the 700 block of C.R. 60, Garrett, was arrested at 4:47 p.m. Aug. 11 by Auburn Police on charges of burglary, a Level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony and theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Austin Slone, 21, of the 6000 block of U.S. 6, Butler, was arrested at 4:20 a.m. Aug. 12 by Butler Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Bonnie Miller, 35, of the 300 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, was arrested at 4:31 p.m. Aug. 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
