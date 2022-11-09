AUBURN — A student claimed it to be a joke, but emergency responders weren't in a laughing mood.
Multiple agencies stopped an Allen County school bus traveling through the area just after 9:33 a.m. Wednesday when a juvenile student made a comment about having a bomb to friends.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department said the student's comment was overheard by a teacher.
Stopped in the area of S.R. 205 and C.R. 11-A between Auburn and Garrett, the school bus was inspected with the assistance of an explosive ordnance device canine from the Fort Wayne Police Department, with nothing ultimately being located of concern.
During the course of the investigation, county police said it was determined the threat was made while the bus was still in Allen County.
The Allen County Sheriff's Department will handle any potential criminal charges.
County police were assisted by Indiana State Police and the Auburn and Garrett Police Department, Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Sheriff's Department and the LaOtto Fire Department.
