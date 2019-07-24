GARRETT — With the first student day about three weeks away, administrators updated the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board Monday about activities in their buildings.
A back-to-school night is planned Thursday, Aug. 8, from 5-7 p.m. in the elementary school and from 6-8 p.m. in the middle and high school buildings.
Principal Kristi Surfus said ‘things are buzzing’ in the elementary building, with teachers already preparing classrooms for the upcoming school year that begins Aug. 14.
“They are not getting paid for all these extra hours — it’s because they are about the kids,” Surfus said of teachers going above and beyond their duties.
She also expressed frustration with the process of getting results from the recent IRead testing online, but continues to contact the state for guidance.
A two-week jump-start program for students entering Garrett schools in the fall has about 30 students signed up so far, Surfus said.
Lucas Fielden reported middle school football starts Aug. 6 for grades 7-8, with other fall sports beginning once school starts. Students will be able to put their belongings in their lockers and meet new teachers during the back-to-school night, he added.
Jake Clifford, assistant principal at the high school, praised Chad Sutton and the Career Development program for its recent national recognition. Clifford reported a freshman athletic meeting will be held during the back-to-school night at 7 p.m.
High school seniors will be painting their parking spaces in the coming weeks for the new school year, he added. Some 30-35 spots with pre-approved designs already have been reserved.
Superintendent Tonya Weaver reported slots are being filled in G-K-B Head Start, and the program continues to accept applications. All Head Start staff are to return July 29, under contract. A block party is planned Aug. 12 in the Performing Arts Center parking lot.
Weaver said she is pleased with great things happening at the school, including a recent tour with members from Group Dekko and recent preschool and Early Learning collaborations with the JAM Center.
During the recent Alumni Weekend, several former Garrett students toured the school. Three high school students representing a variety of backgrounds led the tours — Madilyn Malcolm, Sammy DeWitt and Sydney West.
“It was really kind of neat. They represented the school very well,” Weaver said, adding one alumnus was impressed enough to return earlier in the day Monday with a family member to tour the school. The school welcomes anyone interested in touring the school to stop by anytime, she added.
Weaver said administrators will be participating in a retreat later this week for the upcoming school year.
Items approved by the board include.
• personnel practice code, policy council bylaws and recruitment, enrollment and attendance policies for G-K-B Head Start and Early Head Start;
• an agreement between Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District and G-K-B Head Start;
• an agreement between United Way of DeKalb County and G-K-B Head Start;
• a G-K-B Head Start supplemental grant application;
• a teacher appreciation grant;
• sale of the building trades home to Linda DePew for $251,231;
• grant awards and donations including $96,000 from the Dekko Foundation, $25,000 from the Olive B. Cole Foundation and $2,500 from the National Housing Endowment Skilled Labor Fund for the Career Development program; and
• other grant applications.
The resignations of Lydia Gard as seventh-grade special education instructor, Jessica Heise and Jill Marshall as St. Joseph Title I interventionists; Tammy Wilson as Head Start assistant and Michelle Gatke as a bus driver were accepted.
The board approved: Tasha Getts as seventh-grade special education instructor, Jennifer Harris as a custodian; Jennifer Eckert as St. Joseph Title I interventionist; Chasity Newman upgrading from part-time to full-time cafeteria employee; Michelle Dapp as Head Start health service coordinator and a Head Start position/rate change.
The board approved hiring middle school coaches including Missy Burgess as seventh-grade volleyball coach, Clayton Evans as football assistant coach, Adam Tinker as football coach and Casey Pontius as girls head soccer coach.
Board members recently heard a bus safety program from transportation director Julie Malcolm, learning that cameras are now installed on the stop arms of buses to identify drivers who fail to yield when signaled.
