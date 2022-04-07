GARRETT — Garrett City Planner Milton Otero teed up costs to create a disc golf course in Ocker Park, a 32.5-acre area on the city’s north side gifted to the city 25 years ago.
The site currently has a stocked fishing pond, sledding hill, dog park, pavilion and picnic areas. The entire park lies in a designated wetland area.
In response to interest expressed on social media and by the Parks Department, and at the request for a “bottom line” cost from Mayor Todd Fiandt, Otero teed up several steps and related costs estimated at a ballpark figure from IDEM at about $8 million at Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of Works.
Expenses include hiring an engineer or consultant who specializes in wetland delineation, obtaining a jurisdictional determination from the Army Corps of Engineers before IDEM can determine necessary permits, identifying any rare, endangered or threatened species nearby from the DNR, having an environmental review of the area and providing a complete set of construction plans to IDEM for review.
“It is my sole opinion that even though this idea to entice more business into Garrett, does this cost outweigh the vision?” Otero asked. “I would say, yes, it does.”
Other sites for the popular sport could be considered in the future, but at least 2-3 acres are needed to create a course.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported only one applicant has survived the process for open positions in the department but the candidate would not be available for duty until July.
McPherson’s activity report showed 207 calls for service between March 14 and April 3. There were 69 traffic warnings, 14 city ordinance calls, nine traffic tickets, four property damage accidents and one personal injury accident. Officers made 10 arrests: six for traffic, two each for alcohol and warrants. Officers also made 95 business checks in the period.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported 40 code violations from March 15 to April 4. There were 39 certified letters sent, 25 abates complied, eight abates sent to City Hall for billing and five second offense abates sent for billing, with a total of 171 abate notices served so far this year.
Work continues to remove old trees for the Judy Morrill Randolph Street corridor project that includes new sidewalks and tree south to Fifth Avenue, according to Street Department Superintendent Eric Mossberger.
Some tree removals are delayed due to street light circuits that are in the way. Work will begin to prepare city parks for the season, park benches and planters will be set in the downtown area. The city pool will be cleaned, he added. Brush pick up will begin this week, weather pending.
Mossberger reminds residents of the citywide spring clean-up day on Saturday, May 7 from 7-11:30 a.m. at Washler’s transfer station, 1686 Forrest Park Drive, in the industrial park. Guidelines can be found on the city’s website.
In other business Tuesday, Otero confirmed an option to create an easement for the Hensinger building at the corner of Randolph and King streets was turned down by the Board of Works at its March 15 session.
The building lies next to a burned site at 109 S. Randolph St. whose demolition has been delayed due to gas lines that need to be rerouted that run from the Hensinger property to the demolition site. Owner Mark Hensinger now has the option to disconnect gas lines for six months during the demo process or have an underground line installed in the alley behind his property.
Webb Concrete Construction Inc. of Auburn was the only contractor responding to a bid request for this year’s 50//50 sidewalk replacement program by Monday’s deadline. The bid will be taken under advisement by the city attorney to compare costs to those from previous years. Webb Concrete was the successful bidder the past two years.
Wastewater Plant Superintendent Marcy Coe reported 147,000 gallons of sludge was sent to Steuben County in February and noted pumps needed to be pulled and cleaned five times in the past month.
Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch was given approval to have repair work done on the bed of a bucket truck built in 2005. The vehicle has “a bad case of corrosion on the bed,” according to VanDerbosch. A quote of $18,926 for repair, of which $14,660 was for labor estimated to take 120 hours, was submitted by Altec NEUCO of Fort Wayne.
The city is currently in discussion with the Dircksen family to get an easement on the west side of C.R. 15, north of S.R. 8, in order to move forward with the bidding process for a road improvement project, Otero said.
The board considered bids for engineering plans to extend water and sewer lines for future growth on both C.R. 48 and C.R. 19 east of Garrett. The city solicited and received bids from three companies to take care of the engineering plans, design packets and put the project out for bids.
The city is not required to take the lowest bid for engineering as with public projects, but must look for the most qualified and responsible company.
Bid quotes were submitted by Triad Engineering with offices in Indianapolis and Ohio at $301,000, Commonwealth Engineering Inc. of Fort Wayne at $315,000 and Wessler Engineering at $364,400. Board members will review each company’s quote prior to choosing the engineering firm. This cost does not include the actual construction of the project.
The board also gave approval for IT Director Rick Vie to change the city’s method of faxing through two machines to be sent directly from computers. The change would amount to a nominal $250 annual reduction of cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.