Wednesday
7 p.m. — Garrett V.F.W. Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St. Nominations for the upcoming election will be processed.
7:30 p.m. — Garrett Eagles 1357 Auxiliary, 220 S. Randolph St.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
7 p.m. — Model train club, Heritage Park Museum basement, 300 N. Randolph St.
Monday, March 29
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
Tuesday, March 30
1 p.m. — American Red Cross blood drive at American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave. Blood drive is from 1-6 p.m.
Thursday, April 1
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
7 p.m. — Model train club, Heritage Park Museum basement, 300 N. Randolph St.
