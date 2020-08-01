GARRETT — A exhibit featuring works by members of the Indiana Women’s Caucus for Art opens Friday at the Garrett Museum of Art in downtown Garrett.
The exhibit opens from 5-8 p.m. Friday. It includes oil paintings, pastels, watercolors, mixed media, photography, and ceramics.
In 1978, a small group of local women artists met together to form a chapter of the Women’s Caucus for Art. They were led by Moira Geoffrion, a professor of art at the University of Notre Dame, who described the IWCA as becoming “an energizing, networking, nurturing, and high-energy group, promoting regional women artists on a level that had not existed before.”
Forty-two years later, the IWCA is still providing opportunities and support to women in art. Two of the current members were part of that initial group, and several others have been active for almost four decades.
The Women’s Caucus for Art was founded in 1972 in connection with the College Art Association. The WCA is a national member organization unique in its multidisciplinary, multicultural membership of artists, art historians, students, educators and museum professionals.
The mission of the Women’s Caucus for Art is to create community through art, education and social activism. WCA is committed to recognizing the contribution of women in the arts, providing women with leadership opportunities and professional development, expanding networking and exhibition opportunities for women, supporting local, national and global art activism and advocating for equity in the arts for all.
The Indiana Women’s Caucus for Art is a local chapter of the WCA, founded in South Bend, with the mission of creating and expanding opportunities and recognition for women in art. The IWCA provides ongoing support for members, including exhibitions, workshops, conferences, professional projects and activities.
The IWCA welcomes new members to the group and interested artists can apply on their website. Helen Geglio, the president of the IWCA, has served the group in this capacity for many years and encourages female artists to join the group.
Museum hours are 5-8 p.m. Friday, 4-7 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Private tours are available Monday through Thursday by appointment only.
For more information, call 704-5400 or visit garrettmuseumofart.org.
