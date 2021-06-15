GARRETT — Four retiring staff members representing more than 125 years of service were recognized May 28 during Garrett-Keyser-Butler School District’s annual Pride Day in the middle school cafeteria.
They include instructors Mark Ober and Pam Fleetwood, and clinic staff JoEllen Knott and Mary Schendel.
Superintendent Tonya Weaver shared remarks about the retirees at the program. Each was presented with a personalized gift and a lifetime pass to Railroader sporting events.
Mark Ober
High school art instructor Mark Ober joined the staff at Garrett in 1977 and has served in a variety of roles during the past 43 years, such as assistant football coach, assistant track coach, junior class sponsor, prom coordinator, art club sponsor, SADD sponsor, fine arts department chair from 1988 to present, fine arts academic team coach and driver education instructor.
Ober has been recognized and awarded many awards over the years. They include a National Endowment for the Arts grant for sculpture, several local grants for projects working with students, and named “Dekko Teacher of the Year” in 2000 and 2003.
He was recognized for state and national involvement in student art competitions, and was a 2004 Top 10 finalist for Teacher of the Year in the State of Indiana. In 2006, he started the Garrett Museum of Art and serves as president. Ober has competed in and won numerous major awards in large variety of art disciplines including drawing, painting, sculpture, printmaking and ceramics.
He is also a certified Mentor Teacher in the State of Indiana and has served as a mentor teacher more than 10 times. He presented a workshop to Garrett High School staff on a mentoring program.
Ober has worked with numerous student teachers over the years, attended workshops on tech prep and computer and technology seminars for both art and writing related software. He actively promotes and demonstrates wheel throwing at state and local art festivals.
“Don’t waste a second,” Ober shared with co-workers as he looked back on his 43 years as high school instructor. “You’ll be here before you know it.”
Pam Fleetwood
Pam Fleetwood began her career with the Northeast Indiana Special Education Cooperative in 1980 when she was hired as a speech language pathologist for DeKalb Central Schools. In 1982, she made the move to GKB and soon saw a need for language development in many students.
At Garrett, Fleetwood initiated in-class language lessons for K-2. In 1990, the state mandated that public schools service special needs children beginning at age 3. With the increased contact with parents of preschoolers, Fleetwood realized support was needed in providing language rich environments for their children.
Using funds from various grants, she was able to conduct numerous Preschool Parent workshops to provide knowledge, materials and activities that enabled parents to facilitate literacy and language development in their young children.
In 2000, Fleetwood was given the opportunity to participate in the extensive Balanced Literacy Training provided by G-K-B. She stepped away from her role as speech pathologist to pilot an extended day kindergarten program for at-risk kindergarten students, Language and Literacy Experiences for Academic Progress (LEAP).
The success of LEAP resulted in GKB offering full-day kindergarten to all students, after which she served as Title 1 Literacy Instructor until she requested to return to the speech language pathologist position in 2009.
Throughout the years, Fleetwood has led many professional development sessions for fellow educators, co-workers and speech pathologists and served as guest speaker for numerous community organizations and philanthropic groups.
Fleetwood has served on numerous school committees such as Kindergarten Academic Readiness Experience (KARE), Literacy Team, Support Team Level Chair, and J.E. Ober Elementary leadership team.
In addition, she has served on committees for various community organizations such as DeKalb County Young Authors Conference, Learning Link with DeKalb County Community Foundation with whom she has helped the development of the countywide kindergarten screening used to collect data about incoming kindergarten students.
She has also served as United Way campaign ambassador and GKB United Way campaign organizer for several years, and on the United Way’s Power Of the Purse committee.
With encouragement from Weaver, she conducted the first DeKalb County Countdown to Kindergarten camp in 2012. She initiated a preschool program, Small Wonders, that provided enrichment sessions to our preschool population. The Small Wonders steering committee was then able to partner with Garrett Museum of Art to conduct Second Sunday session for ages birth to age 5.
Fleetwood said the highlight of her career has been working with so many dedicated educators, admins, families and community organizations, adding the friendships she has gained over the years are priceless. “It’s all about relationships,” she said.
Fleetwood offered a few words of wisdom.
“When you find yourself becoming bogged down with compassion, fatigue or burnout, look for a new twist, a new activity, a new organization strategy, a new perspective — anything to bring back that spark,” she said. “When you can no longer find that spark, retire.”
Fleetwood plans to spend more time with family during retirement, and will continue her later-in-life musical journey with husband Barrie. She has picked up a new addiction to painting pottery. She finds the music and the painting to be very therapeutic. For the first time in many years, she has a garden again. She also plans on spending a lot of time sitting on her front porch, reading, conversing, and listening to the birds.
JoEllen Knott
Joellen Knott started with GKB 22 years ago when her youngest daughter started kindergarten. Her first duty here was as an instructional assistant in the elementary school.
Knott moved to the middle school when it opened in 2001 as the guidance and attendance secretary and was also the substitute coordinator and transportation secretary before she moved into the clinic.
In the clinic, Knott was able to enjoy working with all of the staff and students at Garrett.
She will truly treasure the amazing and caring teachers, administrators, and staff members that she has been able to work with. She has enjoyed getting to see her granddaughters start school at J.E. Ober and work with some of her family members.
After retirement, Knott plans to take care of her two youngest grandsons and spend time with her family and friends. She also plans to travel and spend more time visiting her daughter in Florida.
“I am so thankful and blessed to have had the opportunity to be part of the GKB family for the past 22 years! I have worked with so many amazing people during my time here, which is why GKB has been like a second home to me. I love the staff and students at GKB,” she said.
Mary Schendel
Twenty-two years ago, Mary Schendel started in the cafeteria at Garrett. She has had many different roles, but working in the clinic has been her favorite.
She was able to interact with all three buildings, and said helping students and staff members has been an honor. Schendel’s future plans are to work for her older son, Beau, his wife Alyssa, and third son, Brett. She plans on spending a lot of time with her three beautiful grandchildren and hopefully travel once her husband retires.
“I would like to thank everyone at GKB, especially Tori (LaMotte) and Kerri (Whitmore) for always making coming to work enjoyable. To my sidekick, JoEllen, I don’t know what I would have done without you.
“Last, but not least, to my second son, (middle school teacher Bryce) Mr. Schendel: Keep making a difference in your students’ lives. Be that teacher that the kids remember when they retire,” she said.
Two retirees from 2020 — bus driver Holly Custer and instructor Jim Slain — were also honored at the program, as COVID caused the cancellation of an in-person program last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.