INDIANAPOLIS — While most sectionals will feature familiar faces, the Garrett Railroaders will have some new potential opponents.
The Indiana High School Athletic Association has announced new sectional groupings for football, boys and girls soccer, volleyball, boys and girls basketball. New groupings for baseball and softball will be announced at a later date.
In boys soccer, Garrett will be part of the six-team, Class 2A Sectional 20 field that includes Angola, Lakeland, NorthWood, Wawasee and West Noble.
The Railroaders will play in the six-team, Class 2A Sectional 22 field that includes Culver Academy, FW Bishop Dwenger, FW Concordia, Leo and Tippecanoe Valley.
In volleyball, Garrett will be part of the seven-team, Class 3A Sectional 21 grouping that includes Angola, FW Bishop Dwenger, FW Concordia, Heritage, Leo and Woodlan.
Garrett has been assigned to Class 3A Sectional 27, an eight-team grouping that includes Bellmont, Delta, FW Concordia, Heritage, Norwell, Woodlan and Yorktown.
In both boys and girls basketball, the Railroaders will compete in Class 3A Sectional 21, a seven-team grouping that includes Angola, FW Bishop Dwenger, FW Concordia, Heritage, Leo and Woodlan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.