Mary Krinn

GARRETT — Mark Kay Krinn, 64, of Garrett, died Feb. 10, 2021.

Advantage Highland Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.

Reynold Johnson

BUTLER — Reynold Jon Johnson, 64, of Butler, died Feb. 13, 2021.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.

Gregory Moore

WATERLOO — Gregory Todd Moore, 55, of Waterloo, died Feb. 16, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Kenneth Treesh Jr.

WATERLOO — Kenneth L. “Bird” Treesh, 53, of Waterloo, died Feb. 13, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Lyle Nickloy

HAMILTON — Lyle A. Nickloy, 71, of Hamilton, died Feb. 13, 2021.

Krill Funeral Home, Edon, Ohio, handled arrangements.

Ray Yoder

GRABILL — Ray Laverne Yoder, 83, of Grabill, died Feb. 15, 2021.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.

Catrina Bailey

KENDALLVILLE — Catrina Ann Bailey, 48, of Kendallville, died Feb. 14, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Helen Baird

KENDALLVILLE — Helen E. (Keck) Baird, 87, of Kendallville, died Feb. 11, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.

Theodore Butler

KENDALLVILLE — Theodore Richard Butler, 90, of Kendallville, died Feb. 12, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Sylvia Charles

KENDALLVILLE — Sylvia Sue Charles, 77, of Kendallville, died Feb. 15, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Cleo King

KENDALLVILLE — Cleo I. “Jean” King, 97, of Kendallville, died Feb. 16, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.