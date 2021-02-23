Mary Krinn
GARRETT — Mark Kay Krinn, 64, of Garrett, died Feb. 10, 2021.
Advantage Highland Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.
Reynold Johnson
BUTLER — Reynold Jon Johnson, 64, of Butler, died Feb. 13, 2021.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
Gregory Moore
WATERLOO — Gregory Todd Moore, 55, of Waterloo, died Feb. 16, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Kenneth Treesh Jr.
WATERLOO — Kenneth L. “Bird” Treesh, 53, of Waterloo, died Feb. 13, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Lyle Nickloy
HAMILTON — Lyle A. Nickloy, 71, of Hamilton, died Feb. 13, 2021.
Krill Funeral Home, Edon, Ohio, handled arrangements.
Ray Yoder
GRABILL — Ray Laverne Yoder, 83, of Grabill, died Feb. 15, 2021.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.
Catrina Bailey
KENDALLVILLE — Catrina Ann Bailey, 48, of Kendallville, died Feb. 14, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Helen Baird
KENDALLVILLE — Helen E. (Keck) Baird, 87, of Kendallville, died Feb. 11, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.
Theodore Butler
KENDALLVILLE — Theodore Richard Butler, 90, of Kendallville, died Feb. 12, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Sylvia Charles
KENDALLVILLE — Sylvia Sue Charles, 77, of Kendallville, died Feb. 15, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Cleo King
KENDALLVILLE — Cleo I. “Jean” King, 97, of Kendallville, died Feb. 16, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
