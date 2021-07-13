United Way plans annual meeting
AUBURN — The annual meeting of the United Way of DeKalb County is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 20 in the second floor conference room at Community State Bank, 708 W. 7th St., Auburn.
The meeting is open to the public. A light breakfast will be served.
