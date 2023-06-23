GARRETT — Technology and public safety are colliding, Garrett Common Council members heard Monday.
Incidents of chargers for E-vehicles crossing property and sidewalks were reported by Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr. She noted one vehicle parked the wrong way along to curb in front of a home with a charger cord coming from a basement and sticking up about three feet above the ground in the city right-of-way and across the sidewalk. The rental property had no private driveway.
“It’s going to be a safety issue. I wanted to make you guys aware of this. It’s here,” Smurr said.
Many sidewalks are not good, and it would be unsafe if walking in easement or the grass, especially after dark. The cord could cause a tripping hazard for walker or bikes, she added.
Councilman Todd Sattison suggested putting a four-inch conduit under the sidewalk and run the cord underneath to avoid this problem at this location.
The installation of charging stations in town was also revisited from a couple years ago. Council member Amanda Charles suggested speaking with a local car dealer that has a charging station, or investigating fees that might be charged for the service in public sites.
The current situation violates city code for blocking or impeding passage on a city sidewalk, Smurr said. Fiandt asked her to check with other cities to see how they handle the issue.
The council also approved resolutions for early payment of bonds for the water and electric utilities, based on recommendations made by utility consultant Greg Guerrettaz of Financial Solutions Inc.
The electric utility bonds originated in 2015 and the water department bonds began in 2004. The payoffs are based on July 1. Final payoff of the city’s wastewater utility bonds are scheduled to end July 1 so no resolution was necessary.
The city has enough money to make the early payoff with no penalty, according to Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle. The early payoff will free up money to start other projects, she said.
An amendment to the city’s improper/illegal dumping amendment to include any and all city property, and in or around dumpsters, city real estate and all offenses was adopted. The amendment includes a $500 fine for each violation. The amendment was introduced and passed on first reading at the council’s June 6 session. The measure will go in effect once it is published as a fine is included.
The Garrett Common Council will meet on Wednesday, July 5 at 7 p.m. in City Hall due to the July 4 holiday. The Board of Works meeting will also be moved to July 5 at 8:30 a.m.
