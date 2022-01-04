Glen Humbarger

AUBURN — Glen D. Humbarger, 68, of Auburn and born in Garrett, died Dec. 28, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Thomas Nixon

AUBURN — Thomas A. Nixon, 77, of Auburn and born in Garrett, died Dec. 23, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Dean Pfefferkorn

AUBURN — Dean A. Pfefferkorn, 67, of Auburn and born in Garrett, died Dec. 28, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

John Sillaway Jr.

LAOTTO — John Marshall Sillaway Jr., 82, of LaOtto, died Dec. 28, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Jayce Blue

AUBURN — Jayce Ethan Alexander Blue, 20 months, of Auburn, died Dec. 26, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Marion Brown

ANGOLA — Marion J. “Mike” Brown, 66, of Angola and born in Auburn, died Dec. 25, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.

Martha Lenhart

AUBURN — Martha J. Lenhart, 75, of Auburn, died Dec. 25, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Luke Marten

LITCHFIELD, Mich. — Luke Nathaniel Marten, 33, of Litchfield, Michigan and born in DeKalb County, died Dec. 23, 2021.

Eagle Funeral Home, George White Chapel, Litchfield, handled arrangements.

Brenda Oliver

AUBURN — Brenda M. Oliver, 73, of Auburn, died Dec. 24, 2021.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Machelle Pepple

WATERLOO — Machelle M. Pepple, 64, of Waterloo, died Dec. 24, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

John Skelly

FORT WAYNE — John Robert Skelly, 82, of Fort Wayne and born in Waterloo, died Dec. 25, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

J. Carmen Cruz-Gomez

BUTLER — J. Carmen Cruz-Gomez, 51, of Butler, died Dec. 26, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.

Darrell Hulbert

BUTLER — Darrell Eugene Hulbert, 73, of Butler, died Dec. 25, 2021.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.

Thomas Rose

HAMILTON — Thomas D. Rose, 74, of Hamilton, died Dec. 28, 2021.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Audrey Woollweever

HAMILTON — Audrey A Woollweever, 77, of Hamilton, died Dec. 27, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.

Neil Harmon

HUDSON — Neil E. Harmon, 68, of Hudson, died Dec. 26, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.

Marjorie Gorrell

PLEASANT LAKE — Marjorie Ellen Gorrell, 84, of Pleasant Lake, died Dec. 26, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.

Jimmie Williams

PLEASANT LAKE — Jimmie Williams, 78, of Pleasant Lake, died Dec. 22, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Harvey Ridgway

GRABILL — Harvey E. Ridgway, 94, of Grabill, died Dec. 27, 2021.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, is handling arrangements.

Thomas Alberts

SARASOTA, Fla. — Thomas R. “Tom” Alberts, 87, of Sarasota, Florida and formerly of Kendallville, died Dec. 24, 2021.

Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home, Sarasota, is handling arrangements.

Connie Hart

KENDALLVILLE — Connie (Todd) Hart, 73, of Kendallville, died Dec. 27, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Sherry Huffman

KENDALLVILLE — Sherry L. Huffman, 76, of Kendallville, died Dec. 26, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Keith Rupert

ALBION — Keith D. Rupert, 72, of Albion and born in Kendallville, died Dec. 22, 2021.

Harper Funeral Home, Albion, handled arrangements.

Paulina Thomas

KENDALLVILLE — Paulina Mae Thomas, 59, of Kendallville, died Dec. 24, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, is handling arrangements.

William Conley Sr.

ROME CITY — William Norris Conley Sr., 73, of Rome City, died Dec. 24, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

