Glen Humbarger
AUBURN — Glen D. Humbarger, 68, of Auburn and born in Garrett, died Dec. 28, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Thomas Nixon
AUBURN — Thomas A. Nixon, 77, of Auburn and born in Garrett, died Dec. 23, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Dean Pfefferkorn
AUBURN — Dean A. Pfefferkorn, 67, of Auburn and born in Garrett, died Dec. 28, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
John Sillaway Jr.
LAOTTO — John Marshall Sillaway Jr., 82, of LaOtto, died Dec. 28, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Jayce Blue
AUBURN — Jayce Ethan Alexander Blue, 20 months, of Auburn, died Dec. 26, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Marion Brown
ANGOLA — Marion J. “Mike” Brown, 66, of Angola and born in Auburn, died Dec. 25, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Martha Lenhart
AUBURN — Martha J. Lenhart, 75, of Auburn, died Dec. 25, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Luke Marten
LITCHFIELD, Mich. — Luke Nathaniel Marten, 33, of Litchfield, Michigan and born in DeKalb County, died Dec. 23, 2021.
Eagle Funeral Home, George White Chapel, Litchfield, handled arrangements.
Brenda Oliver
AUBURN — Brenda M. Oliver, 73, of Auburn, died Dec. 24, 2021.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Machelle Pepple
WATERLOO — Machelle M. Pepple, 64, of Waterloo, died Dec. 24, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
John Skelly
FORT WAYNE — John Robert Skelly, 82, of Fort Wayne and born in Waterloo, died Dec. 25, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
J. Carmen Cruz-Gomez
BUTLER — J. Carmen Cruz-Gomez, 51, of Butler, died Dec. 26, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Darrell Hulbert
BUTLER — Darrell Eugene Hulbert, 73, of Butler, died Dec. 25, 2021.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
Thomas Rose
HAMILTON — Thomas D. Rose, 74, of Hamilton, died Dec. 28, 2021.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Audrey Woollweever
HAMILTON — Audrey A Woollweever, 77, of Hamilton, died Dec. 27, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Neil Harmon
HUDSON — Neil E. Harmon, 68, of Hudson, died Dec. 26, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
Marjorie Gorrell
PLEASANT LAKE — Marjorie Ellen Gorrell, 84, of Pleasant Lake, died Dec. 26, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
Jimmie Williams
PLEASANT LAKE — Jimmie Williams, 78, of Pleasant Lake, died Dec. 22, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Harvey Ridgway
GRABILL — Harvey E. Ridgway, 94, of Grabill, died Dec. 27, 2021.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, is handling arrangements.
Thomas Alberts
SARASOTA, Fla. — Thomas R. “Tom” Alberts, 87, of Sarasota, Florida and formerly of Kendallville, died Dec. 24, 2021.
Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home, Sarasota, is handling arrangements.
Connie Hart
KENDALLVILLE — Connie (Todd) Hart, 73, of Kendallville, died Dec. 27, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Sherry Huffman
KENDALLVILLE — Sherry L. Huffman, 76, of Kendallville, died Dec. 26, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Keith Rupert
ALBION — Keith D. Rupert, 72, of Albion and born in Kendallville, died Dec. 22, 2021.
Harper Funeral Home, Albion, handled arrangements.
Paulina Thomas
KENDALLVILLE — Paulina Mae Thomas, 59, of Kendallville, died Dec. 24, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, is handling arrangements.
William Conley Sr.
ROME CITY — William Norris Conley Sr., 73, of Rome City, died Dec. 24, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
