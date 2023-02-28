INDIANAPOLIS — The sectional pairings were announced Feb. 19 for the 113th annual Indiana High School Athletic Association Boys Basketball State Tournament.
Sectional games begin tonight, Feb. 28. Area teams will play in sectional tournaments held at Carroll (Class 4A), Garrett (3A), NorthWood (3A), Westview (2A) and Hamilton (A).
Two solid area teams will meet in the first semi-final of the Class 3A NorthWood Sectional on Friday when state-ranked West Noble (18-3) takes on Lakeland (14-7) at 6 p.m. in the Panther Pit in Nappanee.
The team to beat in the sectional will be host NorthWood, the top-ranked team in 3A who is also eighth over all classes in the Feb. 19 Indiana Basketball Coaches Association poll. The Panthers are led senior forwards Cade Brenner and Ian Raasch.
NorthWood (19-2) will play Wawasee (8-13) in the first-round game of the sectional next Tuesday at 7 p.m., and the winner will play Fairfield (8-12) in the second semi-final Friday. Warrior coach Jon Everingham, a former DeKalb coach and a former Tri-State University basketball student-athlete, announced earlier this year he is stepping down at season’s end.
DeKalb (5-14) and East Noble (3-17) will face off in the first game of the 4A Carroll Sectional next Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Barons defeated the Knights 52-51 in overtime in Waterloo on Jan. 13, and also have victories in the past month over Prairie Heights and Fort Wayne Concordia, one of the top teams in the Summit Athletic Conference.
The DeKalb-East Noble winner plays Fort Wayne Northrop (4-17) in the first semi-final on March 3. DeKalb lost at home to the Bruins 45-42 in the season opener for both teams on Nov. 22.
The host Chargers (12-9) and Fort Wayne North Side (13-8) are the only teams in the sectional with winning records. They meet in the second game tonight around 7:30 p.m.
Six area teams will be in the 2A Westview Sectional. The host Warriors (13-7) appear to have a favorable draw with two teams who have struggled in their half of the bracket, Churubusco (3-17) in the first round and possibly Eastside (8-13) in the semi-finals.
Prairie Heights (14-7) will try to beat Fremont (10-10) for the third time this season in the other first-round game tonight. The winner will get Central Noble (16-6) in a semi-final contest on March 3. The Cougars have remained solid after being 2A state runner-up. Mr. Basketball finalist Connor Essegian graduated and is now contributing in a big way at Wisconsin. They have road wins over both the Panthers and the Eagles earlier this season.
In the 3A Garrett Sectional, Angola (7-13) will play Bishop Dwenger (8-13) in tonight’s lone game at 7 p.m. The host Railroaders (5-16) will face a strong Woodlan squad to wrap up the first round Wednesday. The Warriors are 17-5.
In the Class A Hamilton Sectional, the Marines (1-20, 0-16 vs. varsity teams) and Lakewood Park (9-12) will face the top two teams in the sectional. Hamilton will play Bethany Christian (13-9) in the first-round contest tonight. The Panthers will play Lakeland Christian (17-4) in the first semi-final Friday.
Boys Basketball
Sectional Pairings
Class 4A at Carroll
Today, Feb. 28: First round — DeKalb vs. East Noble, 6 p.m.; Fort Wayne North Side vs. Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
March 3: Semi-finals — FW Northrop (bye) vs. DeKalb-East Noble winner, 6 p.m.; FW Snider (bye) vs. North Side-Carroll winner, 7:30 p.m.
March 4: Championship.
Class 3A at NorthWood
Today, Feb. 28: First round, NorthWood vs. Wawasee, 7 p.m.
March 3: Semi-finals — Lakeland vs. West Noble, 6 p.m.; Fairfield (bye) vs. NorthWood-Wawasee winner, 7:30 p.m.
March 4: Championship.
Class 3A at Garrett
Today, Feb. 28: First round, FW Bishop Dwenger vs. Angola, 7 p.m.
March 1: First round — Leo vs. FW Concordia, 6 p.m.; Garrett vs. Woodlan, 7:30 p.m.
March 3: Semi-finals — Heritage (bye) vs. Bishop Dwenger-Angola winner, 6 p.m.; March 1 winners, 7:30 p.m.
March 4: Championship.
Class 2A at Westview
Today, Feb. 28: First round — Churubusco vs. Westview, 6 p.m.; Fremont vs. Prairie Heights, 7:30 p.m.
March 3: Semi-finals — Eastside (bye) vs. Churubusco-Westview winner, 6 p.m.; Central Noble (bye) vs. Fremont-Prairie Heights winner, 7:30 p.m.
March 4: Championship.
Class A at Hamilton
Today, Feb. 28: First round, Hamilton vs. Bethany Christian, 7 p.m.
March 3: Semi-finals — Lakewood Park Christian vs. Lakeland Christian, 6 p.m.; Elkhart Christian (bye) vs. Hamilton-Bethany winner, 7:30 p.m.
March 4: Championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.