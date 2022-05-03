GARRETT — An artist’s journey through four decades will be on display in a new exhibit opening Friday at the Garrett Museum of Art.
“Orie Shafer: 40 Year Retrospective,” will spotlight the various media and subjects of the Garrett native.
A 1969 graduate of Garrett High School, Shafer claims he began making art when he “flunked” out of high school Latin.
He went on to earn his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in art education at Purdue University, with an emphasis on painting, ceramics and photography. He was an art instructor for Tippecanoe County Schools for 35 years and at Purdue University. He also served 20 years as active reserve in the U.S. Navy.
He and his wife, Sharon (Kock) Shafer, also a Garrett graduate, returned to their hometown a few years ago.
Shafer has exhibited his work at many galleries and museums across the United States, including several in Fort Wayne. He has exhibited several times at Garrett Museum of Art.
Recent exhibits show his mastery of mixed media, which includes his commissioned 72-by-44 inch painting of the “B&O Engine No. 8 at Garrett Station” on display near the second floor landing at the local museum since its unveiling in 2019. The mixed-media work, created in Shafer’s home studio in Garrett, took about five months to complete. The painting incorporates oil paint, ink, oil pastels and oil sticks.
“All Tied Up” featured Shafer’s fascination with ropes in a collection of media.
“Ropes have been a part of my work for years,” he said, having included them in drawings, paintings, photography and ceramics since the middle 1970s.
In the 1980s and ’90s, he produced slip cast pieces in collaboration with the American Art Clay Company for two exhibits.
Shafer’s exhibit, “American Heroes: The only easy day was yesterday,” featured a collection of his mixed media paintings which are a tribute to all special warfare military personnel, in particular to “American Heroes,” the United States Navy SEALS. The exhibit is dedicated to his son, William Anthony Shafer, Commander, U.S. Navy SEAL.
His artwork was influenced by artists such as Joan Mitchell, Cy Twombly, Henry Moore and Picasso’s ceramics.
Shafer says his most important tool as an artist is his studio.
“My studio is a part of my home. It is always there and I am and out of it every day,” he said.
Shafer is inspired by making marks and waiting to see what happens next. He is not sure what work aims to say other than making him happy.
“It’s what keeps me centered,” he said.
When asked how he knows when a work is finished, he responds, “I turn it to the wall and I don’t look at it for several days. When I turn it around, I know.”
With so many works, his favorite creation is the one he will create tomorrow.
Advice to an artist just starting out?
“Draw, Draw, Draw, and study business,” he said.
“Orie Shafer: 40 Year Retrospective” opens Friday with a reception from 6-8 p.m.
The show will continue through June 12 at the museum, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett. Visit garrettmuseumofart.org for more information. Museum hours are Friday 5-8 p.m., Saturday 4-7 p.m. and Sunday 1-4 p.m.
